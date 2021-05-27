newsbreak-logo
Cape Coral, FL

PRIDE Trolley Event Kicks Off Return to Cape Coral's Long-Missed Nightlife Events

Pamela Hazelton
 3 days ago

The South Cape PRIDE Trolley Event is on Saturday, June 12th

CAPE CORAL, FL - Those missing Cape Coral Entertainment District trolley events can rejoice. The monthly nightlife staple returns on June 12th with the inaugural South Cape PRIDE Trolley Event.

Hosted by the South Cape Hospitality & Entertainment Association (SCHEA), the 21+ event takes guests to 10 locations to enjoy PRIDE-themed drink and appetizer samples. Local drag queens will serve as trolley hosts, informing guests on what to expect at each stop and entertaining them with prize-winning trivia.

The celebration marks the return of the area's trolley events. COVID-19 had forced the cancelation of the March 2020 St. Patrick's Day Trolley Event. Since the fall, SCHEA has hosted several walking pub crawls.

"We're excited to get back to the real deal," says SCHEA President Shelly Walton. "The trolleys were sorely missed!"

Benefiting PRIDE Cape Coral - the local nonprofit representing and supporting the LGBTQ+ community - it's a night of colorful fun. Each attendee will receive a photo strip souvenir.

Trolley hosts include 2020's Miss Cape Coral Pride Alyssa Lemay and area drag queens Trixie Towers, Skyler Edge, and Gigi Von Parlo.

Standard tickets cost $20 and include the drink sample and appetizer sample at each location. Designated Driver tickets cost $15 and include appetizer samples, plus a non-alcoholic beverage at each location upon request.

Guests can opt to have their photo booth pictures entered into the Official Photo Booth Contest. The winning photo receives a total of four tickets to the Red, White & Brew Trolley Event on June 26th. Those who get their provided passport stamped at all 10 locations can enter to win a PRIDE gift basket.

"Trolley events are a great way for people to visit places that are new to them or ones they haven't visited in a while," says Walton. "They're also a great way to meet new people."

Tickets may be purchased online via Eventbrite or at South Cape Hub, located at 909 SE 47th Terrace, #105. In-person ticket purchases must be made in cash and carry no fees.

If you go:

  • When: Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 7pm to 11pm
  • Where: Cape Coral's Entertainment District / Check-in at South Cape Hub, 909 SE 47th Terrace, #105
  • Cost: $20 all-inclusive; $15 for designated drivers. Get tickets at Eventbrite, or at South Cape Hub

Miss Cape Coral Pride Alyssa Lemayofficial press photo

SCHEA is a not-for-profit merchant's association operating within the boundaries of the Cape Coral CRA. For more information, visit southcapeentertainment.com.

