Kansas City Weather: Timeline of severe storms today, 5/27

By Travis Meier
fox4kc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong storms are rolling into the metro early this morning, and more are on the way. FOX4 is Weather Aware until 8 a.m. There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 6 a.m. for areas east of Kansas City, Including Ottawa and areas just south of Topeka and Eudora, Kansas. That system moved into Spring Hill, Paola, and eventually Overland Park by the end of the hour and into 7 a.m.

