Police: 14-year-old bicyclist airlifted after being hit by vehicle in Seneca Falls

Police say a teen bicyclist was airlifted from Seneca Falls after a violent crash near the community center.

On Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. the Seneca County 911 Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle that struck a bicyclist on Water Street in front of the Seneca Falls Community Center.

The Seneca Falls Police Department, Seneca Falls Fire Department and North Seneca Ambulance responded to the scene.

Police arrived on location and began rendering care to the 14-year-old-male who was struck by the vehicle.

Following the investigation, it was determined that the 14-year-old was southbound on Walnut Street on his bicycle at a high rate of speed when a vehicle being operated by Dylan E. Ellis, 22, of Lyons was exiting the front parking lot of the community center.

The driver stated that he did not see the bicycle approaching prior to exiting the parking lot.

The 14-year-old male sustained injuries to his head, arms, and legs. He was flown from the scene by LifeNet Medical Helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital Trauma Center for further treatment.

All injuries appear non-life threatening. Ellis was not injured, according to police, who say no tickets were issued at the time of the incident. The investigation remains active.

