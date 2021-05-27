Police: Rochester woman charged with grand larceny in Canandaigua

Police say a Rochester woman was taken into custody after an investigation into a larceny that took place in November 2020.

Investigators say on November 27, 2020, Amanda Hakes, 31, of Rochester stole property that belonged to another person.

The value of that property exceeded $1,000, according to police.

Hakes was charged with grand larceny and turned over to the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

