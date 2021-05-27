Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, IL

Area Summer Camps For Kids

By Jess Tyler
Posted by 
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parents have a few options this summer as to where to have your kids stay while you are at work. For the last few weeks, I have been trying to find a camp for my girls to attend this summer and there are a few options for parents that are still looking. The Quincy Family YMCA announce that they will be offering their Summer Camp for kiddos this summer. There is an Open House tonight (May 27) for parents who have any questions about the camp. Camp Counselors will be on hand to answer any questions you may have. the open house will take place from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm for anyone to stop by. Summer Camp registration is open now for both members and non-members, and you can register in person or online. Summer Camp at the YMCA starts June 7. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

979kickfm.com
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Society
Quincy, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Quincy, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#A Camp#Swimming#Quincy Family Ymca#Kroc Center#Summer Camp Registration#Camp Counselors#Parents#Kiddos#Normal Business Hours#Financial Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
TravelPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

15 Incredible Hannibal Sites To Visit This Summer

Over the weekend while I was at Twain on Main, I was not only taken back by all of the people who showed up, but also reminded on how lucky we are to have Hannibal in the Tri-States. I think we take for granted the incredible sites and historical places...
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Get Your Tickets Now for Three Brilliant Shows in Quincy

The "Fall Series Pass" as it is being called is available for purchase now, but what is it? And what does it get you?. Quincy Community Theatre has announced that you can now purchase their Fall Series Pass! The Fall Series Pass is available for only $50 and it gets you a seat at the three mainstage productions that Quincy Community Theatre is bringing back to the stage. According to the Quincy Community Theatre website...
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Beermosa’s are Coming to Quincy, So What the Heck are They?

Is it Beer? Is it a Mimosa? Is it Both? If you want to find out what exactly they are you in luck this weekend here in Quincy!. Brunch on the weekends may be the greatest thing of all time, its not breakfast, its not lunch, its this fabulous mix of the best of both lunch and breakfast. And to be honest one of the best things about brunch is there, more often than not, is alcohol involved. This alcohol is usually one of two things, Mimosas or Bloody Mary's, and while both of those options are fantastic (personally I am a big mimosa fan) some beer drinkers feel left out of the brunch drink options. Well never fear beer drinkers there is a chance for you to have a couple tasty brunch drinks too in the form of "Beermosas" and you can try some this weekend!
Bluff City, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Bluff City Exceeds Fund Raising Goal for Digital Baby Grand

Hannibal’s professional theater company called for help, and, as it so often does, the community stepped up. Bluff City Theater recently announced an adjustment in its 2021 performance schedule. Instead of a full slate of stage productions, the theater this summer will host a series of what Director Joe Anderson describes as cabaret style shows.
Palmyra, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Incredible Palmyra Barn has Transformed in a Concert Venue

Start your Memorial Day weekend at the Beau & Company Barn in Palmyra rocking out to live music!. Brushville is playing this Saturday night (5/29/21) at the Beau & Company Barn, which is located at 7109 County Road 402 in Palmyra, the gates open at 5:30 pm with Brushville taking the stage from 7 pm to 10 pm. There will be a full service bar, and there will be barbeque available for purchase from Hannibal's own Wayne BBQ. Tickets are only $15 if you purchase them at the gate, but if you purchase them in advance (CLICK HERE) you can get them for only $10. In the Facebook event page they say...
CelebrationsPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

NTSD Announces Packed Schedule That Looks Like a Blast!

National Tom Sawyer Days is truly the signature event of Hannibal. People from all over the country come to town. Journalists pack their bags for a weekend of americana in America’s Hometown. It’s the best of a small Midwestern town celebrating freedom in an old-fashioned, family-friendly way. The Hannibal Jaycees...
Illinois StateOnlyInYourState

Spend The Night Under A Teepee At This Unique Illinois Campground

With plenty of campgrounds to choose from around the Prairie State, there’s nothing quite like Lena KOA Holiday. Surrounded by countryside and with gorgeous flower gardens and grassy areas on the property, it’s an ideal place to take a staycation. Best of all, it has plenty of camping options – including teepees!
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

Practical Tactical offers church security classes

A local Tri-State shooting range offers a state-of-the-art facility, but one of their skill development courses may surprise you. Practical Tactical offers a skill development workshop for church security team members to deescalate a situation before violence occurs, both with and without their firearms. "This training came about due to...
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

13 Restaurants That Offer Outdoor Dining

The weather is starting to get better (finally) and there are some great restaurants that have outdoor dining that you need to take advantage of. Quincy has so many options when if comes to eating out, but not as many options for outdoor dining. For those who offer outdoor dining, they’re about to get busy with the weather getting nicer out. There is just something about eating dinner, watching the sun go down, and enjoying a glass of wine and taking it all in.
Quincy, ILPosted by
Y101

Guess Who Just Won The $25,000 Super Early Bird Drawing?

The Everybody Wins Mega Raffle got off to a rousing start with the announcement this morning of the winner of the Super Early Bird Drawing on Y101 Radio. With 4,000 tickets sold, the winner was Jack Marth. This year's first winner will remember this day as Marth won $25 thousand cash, plus he will be graduating from Quincy Notre Dame High School tonight as well. The drawing was conducted by the accounting firm of Schreacke & Associates, PC of Quincy.