Police: Two hospitalized after crash at busy Seneca Falls intersection

On Wednesday around 1:10 p.m. police responded with firefighters and EMS to the intersection of State Route 414 and Balsley Rd. for the report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Breeanna Minnier, 28, of Seneca Falls passed a red signal while traveling east through the intersection.

That caused a collision with a vehicle operated by Janet Devito, 69, of Clyde, who was traveling north through the intersection.

The collision caused both vehicles to be heavily damaged- and require towing.

Devito and a passenger sustained minor injuries and were sent to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

No information was released about tickets issued or status of the investigation.

