Canandaigua woman charged with DWAI after S. Main St. crash

The Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrest of a local woman following a personal injury crash investigation on South Main St.

According to police, Karen Ellis, 61, of Canandaigua was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, following too closely, and speed not reasonable.

They say Ellis was impaired by drugs while operating her vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was arrested and released on appearance tickets.

