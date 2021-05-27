Cancel
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua woman charged with DWAI after S. Main St. crash

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
The Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrest of a local woman following a personal injury crash investigation on South Main St.

According to police, Karen Ellis, 61, of Canandaigua was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, following too closely, and speed not reasonable.

They say Ellis was impaired by drugs while operating her vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was arrested and released on appearance tickets.

Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
