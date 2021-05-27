Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

DEC: Keeping boats clean is crucial to preventing invasive species in local waterways

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvbaX_0aDAHsbJ00

As this year’s boating season officially kicks off, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding water recreationists to do their part in protecting New York’s waters from aquatic invasive species by remembering to clean, drain, and dry watercraft and equipment.

Last year, boater traffic increased by nearly 20 percent at some launches and boat stewards counted more than 390,000 boats at launches across the state, a significant increase from the 276,515 watercraft counted in 2019. DEC anticipates more boaters will hit the water this season and with them an increased risk of introducing AIS to New York’s waters. Taking proactive steps such as cleaning off fishing tackle, removing aquatic vegetation from rudders, disinfecting boat hulls and water compartments, and properly disposing of bait, significantly reduces that risk.

“Aquatic invasive species like zebra mussels, spiny waterflea, hydrilla, and others can be easily transported from one waterbody to another on boats, trailers, and fishing equipment,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Protecting New York’s waters is a high priority for DEC. Our lakes and ponds are invaluable in providing wildlife habitat, sustaining our state’s fisheries and fishing industry, and offering opportunities for recreation.”

Over the last few years, DEC has expanded its boat steward coverage through the Watercraft Inspection Stewardship Program, reaching additional recreationists with the Clean, Drain, Dry message. Boat stewards demonstrate how to conduct boat and trailer inspections prior to launching into a new waterbody and provide basic facts about AIS. In 2020, DEC’s boat stewards talked with more than 30,000 boaters who were unfamiliar with the boat steward program. These stewards also intercepted more than 19,000 AIS on boats and equipment, including hydrilla, which was removed from boats headed into Lake Champlain and Lake Ontario. Existing hydrilla infestations in Cayuga, Erie, Tioga, Tompkins, and Westchester counties are currently costing New Yorkers more than one million dollars a year in control and mitigation.

“Last fall we opened the new boat launch at Otisco Lake. We are thrilled that this will be one of more than 200 locations participating in the New York State Watercraft Inspection Steward Program,” said Matthew Marko, DEC Region 7 Director. “We ask that all recreationists clean, drain, and dry their watercraft and equipment to help protect New York’s waters.”

“The Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) is looking forward to providing education and outreach at the new Otisco Lake launch and hopes to reach more new boaters,” said Hilary Mosher, Coordinator, Finger Lakes PRISM.

To help protect New York’s lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams, visit DEC’s website for more information on AIS and a step by step guide for ridding boats and equipment of AIS. Today, DEC also released a newly developed public service announcement (PSA) to air across the state reminding boaters to clean, drain, and dry their watercrafts in order to protect state waters.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Waterways#Finger Lakes#Wildlife Species#Water Conservation#Fishing Boats#Species Conservation#New Yorkers#Iphone#Ais#Dec Region#Aquatic Invasive Species#Boat Hulls#Water Recreationists#Water Compartments#Boat Stewards#Aquatic Vegetation#Wildlife Habitat#Fishing Equipment#Ponds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsDoor County Pulse

Drain Campaign Educates Boaters About Invasive Species

When it begins June 4-6, Wisconsin’s annual Drain Campaign will align with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fishing Weekend and Invasive Species Action Month. It’s essential for boaters to drain all water from their boats and gear before leaving one lake or river and heading to another. Draining...
HobbiesPosted by
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

DEC encouraging use of local firewood

With the start of the 2021 camping season underway, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid are encouraging campers to use local firewood and follow New York state firewood regulations to help prevent the spread of invasive species.
Boats & Watercraftswnypapers.com

DEC reminds water recreationists to clean, drain & dry watercraft and equipment to protect NYS waters from invasive species

Boat stewards to conduct boat inspections and educate recreating public at boat launches statewide. As this year’s boating season officially kicks off, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded water recreationists to do their part in protecting New York’s waters from aquatic invasive species (AIS) by remembering to clean, drain and dry watercraft and equipment.
Environmentlakehopatcongfoundation.org

Protect our lake from invasive species

For National Invasive Species Awareness Week, May 15-22, we wanted to share some information to help everyone make smart choices and take action to protect our lake and our watershed from invasive species. The term "invasive" is used for aggressive species that grow and reproduce rapidly, displace native species, and...
Sacramento, CAPine Tree

Division of Boating and Waterways Urges Everyone to Boat Responsibly as 2021 Boating Season Begins

Sacramento, CA… National Safe Boating Week is May 22-28, 2021. California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is reminding all recreational boaters and water enthusiasts during National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28, 2021, to boat responsibly this summer. With more people heading outdoors and onto California’s waterways during the ongoing pandemic, it is critical to remind everyone to follow safe boating practices, such as always wearing a life jacket.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Keep public boat landing clean

In 2014 they put a new boat landing in at Minnecon Park. Every year they have to clean out the boat landing and now it is all mud again. Fishing season is here again. It is time to clean out the landing and keep it clean. Minnecon Park gets used a lot. When you go to a lake you have to check your trailer when it comes out of the water. Minnecon boat landing you have to clean all the mud off your trailer.
Columbus, NENorfolk Daily News

Be safe, guard against invasive species when using NPPD waterways

COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Public Power District asks boaters to remember safe practices and the importance of stopping the spread of invasive species. The district operates several lakes and reservoirs across the state. Invasive species such as zebra mussels can easily spread from on body of water to another if boaters don’t make sure to empty all the water out of their boat after leaving each location, the district said in a press release.
Hobbieswinonapost.com

Anglers can prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species

In advance of this weekend’s fishing opener, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers to always follow state laws to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. It’s also important for anglers to take a few minutes for invasive species prevention every time a boat comes out...
North Platte, NEruralradio.com

Stop the spread of invasive species; practice safety on NPPD waterways

Columbus, Neb. – Summer activities will soon be underway and with people getting back out to their. favorite lake spots, Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) wants boaters to remember safe boating. practices and the importance of stopping the spread of invasive species. Invasive species, such as zebra mussels, can very...
LifestyleGrand Haven Tribune

Invasive species treatment planned for area park

Treatments within the bounds of the Kitchel-Lindquist-Hartger Dunes Preserve will begin in the coming weeks to fight three types of invasive species. These species include Oregon grape, honeysuckle, and barberry bushes. These plants are threatening the health of the dune’s ecosystem by growing rapidly, siphoning nutrients from native plants, and overtaking the natural flora and fauna of the land.
Boats & WatercraftsSierra Sun

Surge in sales may be reason for influx of boats arriving at Tahoe with invasive species

An influx of new boat owners may be contributing to a startling number of vessels arriving at Lake Tahoe with invasive species. In less than one month, Lake Tahoe watercraft inspections have identified numerous boats carrying harmful aquatic invasive species and added them to the list of boats that had to be decontaminated before launching, according to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Tahoe Resource Conservation District who manage the inspection program.
Boats & Watercraftsmontanarightnow.com

Watercraft inspectors find invasive mussels on 21 boats

HELENA, Mont. - Watercraft inspectors in Montana found and intercepted 21 mussel-fouled boats this year so far. According to a press release, the latest boat was stopped at the Broadus watercraft inspection station on Wednesday, May 19. Inspectors say they found dry and dead mussels on a commercially hauled outboard motorboat from Ohio that was destined for Washington state.
PoliticsTelegraph

A push to give officials greater authority to fight invasive species

ALBANY — State lawmakers are rushing to pass a bill giving conservation officials greater and permanent authority to fight the spread of aquatic invasive species in the Adirondack Park — but time is running out before the current law sunsets. The proposal would allow authorities to compel motorists with trailered...
Politicsramseycounty.us

Help stop the spread of invasive species

Ramsey County Parks & Recreation has launched an educational campaign called “Clean In, Clean Out” to help stop the spread of invasive species. The goal is to keep the invasive plant and animal species, such as wild parsnip and zebra mussels, from spreading. Invasive species push native species out of the ecosystem. They often spread by hitching a ride on our shoes and sports equipment.