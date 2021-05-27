Police: Canandaigua man violated court order, shoved victim onto ground

The Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrest of a 42-year-old following a disturbance on Adelaide Ave.

Investigators say Jeffrey Heisel, 42, of Canandaigua was charged with aggravated criminal contempt after pushing a person who was protected by a court order.

Police say he also restrained the protected party for several minutes before officers arrived.

Heisel was taken into custody and held at the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.

