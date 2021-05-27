Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmyra, NY

Deputies: Palmyra man falsely reported kidnapping

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFHck_0aDAHeUN00

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Palmyra man following an investigation into a reported kidnapping in Walworth.

Cory Mcavinney, 22, of Palmyra is accused of giving a note to a gas station attendant, advising him that the man on the note had kidnapped children.

After a lengthy investigation it was determined that the allegations were false and an attempt to get custody of the children.

He was charged with falsely reporting an incident. Mcavinney was released and will answer the charges at a later date in local court.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmyra, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Walworth, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Walworth, NY
Palmyra, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Android Devices#County Sheriff#County Court#Man#Headlines#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
iPad
Related
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Three promotions by Wayne County Sheriff

Barry Virts, the Wayne County Sheriff, recently made three promotions within the police department according to the Finger Lakes Times. Road Patrol Lieutenant Joseph Croft was promoted to chief deputy on April 16. He is a 23 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office with k9 experience, along with experience in road patrol, criminal investigations, and as a team leader for the emergency response team.
Rochester, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Deputies: Rochester woman stole pickup truck in Sodus

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Rochester woman following an investigation into a stolen vehicle. The investigation began in the town of Sodus, deputies said in a press release, and resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Makayla Garcia-Russell, of Rochester. It’s alleged she stole a truck...
Auburn, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Weapons, drugs seized after fight, struggle over handgun on Wall St. in Auburn

Police say that on May 30 around 11:48 a.m. officers were dispatched to 86 Wall St. for the report of two males inside of a residence physically fighting. The initial call indicated that the two were struggling over a handgun. Upon officer arrival- one male had already fled the scene while the second male remained on-scene to describe what happened- and to turn over the handgun to police.