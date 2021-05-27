Deputies: Palmyra man falsely reported kidnapping

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Palmyra man following an investigation into a reported kidnapping in Walworth.

Cory Mcavinney, 22, of Palmyra is accused of giving a note to a gas station attendant, advising him that the man on the note had kidnapped children.

After a lengthy investigation it was determined that the allegations were false and an attempt to get custody of the children.

He was charged with falsely reporting an incident. Mcavinney was released and will answer the charges at a later date in local court.

