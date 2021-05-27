Death of ballet legend, 84

The Italian ballerina Carla Fracci died today in Milan at the age of 84. She danced with Nureyev, Baryshnikov and most lions of her day. She was a notable Giselle. La Scaa boss Dominique Meyer says: ‘Together with Maria Taglioni, Carla Fracci has been the most important personality in the history of dance at La Scala. Having grown up at our Dance Academy, she has intimately linked her name to the history of this theatre. In recent months, I have had the pleasure of welcoming her to La Scala several times, where she so often came, and in January we were delighted to have her back to pass on her experience to the young performers of Giselle, which was an unforgettable moment for everyone. We will always think of her with affection and gratitude, remembering the smile of the last days we spent together when she felt she had come home.’