Canandaigua, NY

Police: Canandaigua motorcyclist flees police after driving on City Pier sidewalk

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
Police say a 32-year-old Canandaigua man was arrested on two charges after an attempted traffic stop at the City Pier for driving on a sidewalk.

Juan Montes-Soto, 32, was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a vehicle and reckless driving after officers attempted a traffic stop at the City Pier for driving on a sidewalk.

It was determined that Montes-Soto drove his motorcycle on the sidewalk of the City Pier and refused to pull over when a traffic stop was initiated.

Montes-Soto was taken into custody without further incident and will answer the charges at a later date.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

