Police: Canandaigua motorcyclist flees police after driving on City Pier sidewalk

Police say a 32-year-old Canandaigua man was arrested on two charges after an attempted traffic stop at the City Pier for driving on a sidewalk.

Juan Montes-Soto, 32, was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a vehicle and reckless driving after officers attempted a traffic stop at the City Pier for driving on a sidewalk.

It was determined that Montes-Soto drove his motorcycle on the sidewalk of the City Pier and refused to pull over when a traffic stop was initiated.

Montes-Soto was taken into custody without further incident and will answer the charges at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)