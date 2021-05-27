Police: Incident at Jefferson Park in Canandaigua leads to arrest

Police say a 32-year-old Canandaigua woman faces a child endangerment charge after an incident at Jefferson Park.

Officers responded to Jefferson Park for a disturbance call- at which point it was determined that Samantha Schuster, 32, of Canandaigua punched another person several times in front of a child.

Schuster was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both charges will be answered at a later date in local court.

