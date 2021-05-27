Police: Canandaigua man pointed shotgun out his bedroom window at city residents

Police arrested a 22-year-old Canandaigua man following an an investigation into an incident at a home in the city.

Police say Samuel Walker, 22, of Canandaigua was charged with menacing after officers responded to a disturbance on Jefferson Ave.

It was determined that Walker put several people in fear for their life after he aimed what appeared to be a shotgun out a bedroom window of his residence.

Walker was arrested and released on appearance tickets.

