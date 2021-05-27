Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canandaigua, NY

Police: Canandaigua man pointed shotgun out his bedroom window at city residents

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qTyw_0aDAH5sJ00

Police arrested a 22-year-old Canandaigua man following an an investigation into an incident at a home in the city.

Police say Samuel Walker, 22, of Canandaigua was charged with menacing after officers responded to a disturbance on Jefferson Ave.

It was determined that Walker put several people in fear for their life after he aimed what appeared to be a shotgun out a bedroom window of his residence.

Walker was arrested and released on appearance tickets.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shotgun#Android Devices#City Police#Android Police#Canandaigua Man#Bedroom#Home#Jefferson Ave#Ios#Appearance Tickets#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
iPad
Related
Waterloo, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Waterloo driver charged with DWI after traffic stop

Deputies say a 64-year-old Waterloo resident was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on West Wright Ave. in the village. Marta Guallpa, 64, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, and failure to dim headlights. Guallpa was released and will answer the charges at a later date. Want...
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Three promotions by Wayne County Sheriff

Barry Virts, the Wayne County Sheriff, recently made three promotions within the police department according to the Finger Lakes Times. Road Patrol Lieutenant Joseph Croft was promoted to chief deputy on April 16. He is a 23 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office with k9 experience, along with experience in road patrol, criminal investigations, and as a team leader for the emergency response team.
Sodus, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Deputies: One charged after road rage incident in Sodus

Deputies say a Webster man was arrested in Sodus following a traffic complaint and road rage investigation that started on State Route 104. Dominik Ferrante, 20, of Webster was arrested by deputies after he became upset at another driver and started throwing items out of his vehicle causing damage to the windshield of the other motorist’s vehicle.