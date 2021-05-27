Civic leadership development is invaluable | Expert column

As executive director of 757 Angels, Monique Adams has guided more than 140 Hampton Roads leaders who advise and mentor startup and early-stage companies. More than $75 million has been invested in regional and state businesses since the nonprofit’s inception in 2015. Its biggest year was in 2019, with $15 million invested in 11 companies. Not only has Adams’ leadership resulted in similar organizations in the community, it has also created jobs and inspired diversity on several levels. Adams serves on regional boards including Reinvent Hampton Roads, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Collaborative and Old Dominion Athletic Foundation and statewide for Riverflow Capital Growth Fund and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority. She is a 757 Champion for the 757 Recovery & Resilience Action Framework campaign.