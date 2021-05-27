Cancel
Civic leadership development is invaluable | Expert column

By Sylvia Haines
pilotonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone is interested in personal and professional growth. One major way to achieve that growth is through participation in civic leadership development courses. There are several in Hampton Roads, including the Hampton Roads Chamber’s signature course, LEAD757. All civic leadership programs are designed to do two primary things: build your social capital and educate you about the assets and challenges of your community. Combined, these will help propel you in your career.

