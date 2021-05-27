Introducing AWS Application Cost Profiler, offering user-based cost data of shared AWS resources

It has become increasingly common for customers to deploy applications that share infrastructure resources for the purpose of cloud cost optimization. As more organizations are moving to the shared infrastructure models, they continuously look for ways to understand the consumption of their end users or tenants. This is especially true with software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers, who often achieve economies of scale by sharing compute, storage, and other cloud services. Ideally, SaaS providers need access to metrics to apportion infrastructure costs at the tenant level to understand margins and consumption patterns. Adoption of SaaS technologies by customers and independent software vendors (ISVs) is growing, demanding the capability to monitor and track cost patterns of shared resources by various dimensions. Understanding cost per tenant in an accurate and standardized way is key to businesses running SaaS or any multi-tenant applications.