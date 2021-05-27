Mom & Me Boutique in Virginia Beach revamps with new owner

Ashley McAchran was already well-versed in the prom and bridal scene, so it seemed natural to focus her next business venture on another milestone stage of life.

McAchran, owner of All the Rage, purchased the nearby Mom & Me Boutique on Laskin Road in The Shops at Hilltop in Virginia Beach.

“We already help women with some of their most special life moments. Why not add babies to the mix,” she said. “I decided to add this one to our brand, revamp it, renew it, give it new products and a new kind of mission.”

The boutique was started by Brenda Cornwell and her daughter, Tamra Andress, in 2013. Cornwell decided to sell the business to focus on Andress’ business, Fit in Faith, which helps women entrepreneurs set their dreams in motion.

“I love Ashley’s concept,” Cornwell said. “I knew she’d take care of our baby that we worked so hard for.”

No stranger to Mom & Me, McAchran said she shopped there regularly for herself and her 3-year-old daughter, Harper.

The 1,200-square-foot store, which reopens on June 12, has undergone an overhaul and will look like a completely new store, McAchran said. It will sell trendy apparel, including a maternity-friendly mix and kids’ sizes 0 to 5. Moms can match their babies or kids with pre-coordinated stylized looks. Monogramming is available in-house for personalized gifts.

McAchran said the store fills a niche not commonly found in the area. With two employees on board, the owner said she is looking to hire a social media associate and part-time sales associate.

McAchran started out in sales at All the Rage when she was 16 years old and worked her way up as manager and buyer before she bought it in 2014.

Five years ago, she introduced the designer bridal store, Studio I Do Bridals. Located right next door to All the Rage at Hilltop, Studio I Do Bridals has grown to be one of the largest bridal retailers in Virginia.

Here and Now Bridal, her off-the-rack discount bridal shop in Hilltop North, is just a parking lot away from the others.

The Babetique, a collection of ready-to-wear outfits for social occasions and special events, opened inside All the Rage last year during the pandemic. Online ordering and shipping is also offered for that line.

“We had to be creative with proms not happening,” McAchran said. “We had to still help people with fashion and keep our company running.”

