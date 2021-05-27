Step by step: How to wipe an iPhone for recycling

Although at the beginning of time the only way to make a backup to an iPhone (or an iPad) was through iTunes on the computer, and with a USB cable, with the evolution of iCloud we have gained advantages at the time to control and manage those same backups necessary to preserve the data we have on the phone. Now, it is very possible that over the years, and every time you change the device, you do not realize it but you are consuming a good amount of gigs that belong to an old iPhone X that you had in your day, or an iPhone XS from 2018 that you already changed last year for a brand new iPhone 12. So, do you know how it is possible to delete those old backups that are accumulating in the Apple cloud and that take up precious storage space? We are going to delete old backups. All these backups are kept in iCloud, both those of an iPhone and an iPad, and can be managed jointly while the same Apple ID is being used in all of them. It is precisely there where we have to go, from the “Settings”, by clicking on the photograph of our account. Then click on “iCloud” to later do the same with “Manage storage”. There you will see all the content of applications and services that you upload daily, updated, to the Apple cloud. Now we are left with the option of “Copies”, where all current and previous devices are saved. Hence the importance of keeping this part clean so as not to spend gigabytes on devices that we no longer have in our possession. Now, from the entire list that will appear, click on the one that you will no longer use to enter, finally, a last screen where, yes, you can decide to delete that backup by clicking on the button indicated above. Repeat the operation with as many devices as necessary, of which you no longer have in your possession, to avoid having occupied a space in iCloud that you can apply to something else. From office applications to photos, videos and any other content that you must have synchronized through your iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc. Also, if you get confused and delete the backup of an active mobile or tablet, don’t worry, you can always recreate it from scratch.