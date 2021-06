President Joe Biden has blamed two Democratic Senators who "vote more with" Republicans for Democrats' difficulties in passing voting rights legislation through Congress. Biden said that the "sacred right" to vote is currently "under assault with incredible intensity" during his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday. The president described ongoing Republican efforts to pass restrictive voting bills at the state level as "simply un-American." He vowed that June would be "a month of action" for Democrats to preserve and expand voting rights, with Vice President Kamala Harris set to lead the charge.