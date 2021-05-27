Through wars and rumors of wars, veterans fought and died for our freedom
For those fortunate individuals who have never been touched by the insidious tentacles of war, or been in a war, had a loved one give up the most valuable thing a person can sacrifice, their very lives, then this article might not be for you. However, if you are missing a loved one, have heard stories handed down by generations of family members about relatives who died fighting for this country in foreign lands, or had a neighbor, friend, sweetheart who left and never came back, if you signed up to write letters to soldiers during any war, then you will want to read this.www.moultonadvertiser.com