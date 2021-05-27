Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in York, NE

This evening in York: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.