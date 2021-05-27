Cancel
York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in York, NE

York News-Times
 6 days ago

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

yorknewstimes.com
City
York, NE
York, NEPosted by
York Dispatch

Get weather-ready — York’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in York: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
York, NEYork News-Times

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Hamilton County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; York SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL YORK AND EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hampton, or 14 miles west of York, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include York, Hampton, Bradshaw and Waco.