Two charged after argument at Seneca Falls business

Police say two people were arrested after a complaint at a business on the Auburn Rd. in Seneca Falls.

Jedediah Shaw, 39, and Nicole Ramirez-Mariano, 24, both of Seneca Falls were arrested after a complaint on Auburn Road.

It was determined that Shawn intentionally punctured a tire on Ramirez-Mariano’s vehicle, and while police were on-scene investigating- he engaged in a verbal altercation with an uninvolved person.

He threatened to harm the woman in the process, according to police.

Shaw was charged with one count of criminal mischief and released. Ramirez-Mariano was charged with harassment and released. Both will appear in local court at a later date to answer the charges.

