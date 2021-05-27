Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Zidane quits again as Madrid coach after winless season

By TALES AZZONI
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID -- Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again. The club said Thursday the Frenchman is leaving his job, a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade. "(Zidane) decided to bring an...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
98K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Eden Hazard
Person
Xabi Alonso
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Frenchman#Real Madrid#Spanish#The Champions League#Atl#Lucas V Zquez#Instagram#Enjoy#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
News Break
AFC Ajax
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFASan Mateo Daily Journal

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
Soccer90min.com

Zinedine Zidane blasts suggestions he has told Real Madrid squad he is leaving

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hit back at reports suggesting he has already told his players that he will be leaving the club this summer. Rumours from across Europe have suggested that Zidane, whose future has been up in the air for what feels like an eternity anyway, has already confessed to his squad that he plans to walk away, regardless of whether they win La Liga.
UEFA90min.com

Real Madrid confirm Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid have confirmed midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for COVID-19. The midfielder was tested for the virus on Monday after he was identified as a close contact of a positive case. He had been in isolation since Friday, explaining his absence from their victory over Athletic Club. A...
UEFABBC

Belgium name nine Premier League players in squad for 2021 European Championship

Belgium have named nine Premier League players in their 26-man squad for this summer's European Championship finals. Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is included along with Leicester trio Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet and FA Cup final hero Youri Tielemans. Roberto Martinez's squad also includes Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku...
Premier LeagueRepublic

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country’s “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players for...
Soccerswiowanewssource.com

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
SoccerAS.com

Real Madrid push Atleti right to the bitter end

How great are evenings like last nights? All games being staged at the same time, goals flying in across the country delivering a roller coaster of emotions with constant twists and turns! There was an 'old school' feeling about last night's round of league games with that exciting carrousel scoreboard element and I understand that with the global appeal of the modern game, kick-off times are often scheduled to cater for fans in America or Asia. These new times, on occasion fail to take into account the match-going fan but helps the league in being competitive attracting the best players but it's great every now and again to have simultaneous kick-off times which provide the level of excitement as we experienced on Sunday.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Spanish press rejoice as 'nothing gives' on dramatic penultimate weekend of LaLiga... with Atletico Madrid surviving a 'HEART ATTACK' against Osasuna to send title race to the final day - but Barcelona fall short

The Spanish press are loving this tense LaLiga title race, which is going down to the wire on the final day with Atletico Madrid holding a slender advantage over Real. Luis Suarez was Diego Simeone's saviour on Sunday, firing in an 88th minute winner against Osasuna to pull-off a six-minute turnaround at the Wanda Metropolitano, having been 1-0 down as time ticked into the final 10 minutes.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: Why Eduardo Camavinga cannot be a priority anymore

Real Madrid fans have a wishlist of talented young stars they’d love Los Blancos to sign in the 2021 summer transfer window – as all fanbases do. But they know that due to the economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic, they cannot get many of the players they dream of. It’s entirely possible that they, for a second straight transfer window, can’t get anyone.
Premier Leaguehometownstations.com

Real Madrid hires Carlo Ancelotti as coach to replace Zidane

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade. The 61-year-old Ancelotti left as manager of Premier League club Everton to take over in Madrid, where he has...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Villarreal relieved after being given more preparation for Europa League final against Man United as LaLiga makes U-turn on game with Real Madrid.. after TV companies had initially prioritised Eurovision!

Manchester United's Europa League final opponents Villarreal enjoyed a victory on Monday after LaLiga gave in to their request to move their final game of the season against Real Madrid - after initially turning it down due to the Eurovision Song Contest. Villarreal were up in arms after their final...
SoccerThe Guardian

Atlético Madrid enter The Suárez Zone to tear up script in title drama

As Diego Simeone had predicted, it was Luis Suárez who rescued Atlético just as fate looked to inflict another cruel blow. “We’re entering into The Suárez Zone,” Diego Simeone said. Atlético Madrid’s manager knew but even he couldn’t have known it would be quite like this, another story of the absurd in a season built on them. If this was The Suárez Zone, which it was, it was The Twilight Zone too, the implausible unfolding in front of them. With 147 seconds left on the penultimate Sunday there was another twist, delirium inside the Metropolitano where they had just witnessed the Uruguayan score the goal that changed everything, and outside where they hadn’t, but went wild anyway. How could they not? This was his redemption and their resurrection.