Walz to announce incentives to be vaccinated against COVID

The two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature have reached an agreement with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on broad targets for the state’s next two year budget. Gov. Walz said; “I’m proud that the agreement we reached makes historic investments in education while providing tax cuts for Minnesotans across the state. This demonstrates that, despite a divided legislature, Minnesotans are united by our shared values. We look out for our neighbors, we want everyone to have an opportunity to succeed and we all do better when we all do better.”