Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Germany, Norway flip switch on $2.4B undersea energy link

By FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Germany and Norway inaugurated a new undersea cable Thursday that directly links the two countries’ electricity networks, a project that has been described as a key step in Europe’s effort to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The 2-billion-euro ($2.4 billion) project, called Nordlink, will allow...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erna Solberg
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Wind Energy#Grid Power#Solar Energy#Norway Energy#Southern Norway#Oil Rich Norway#German Demand#Norwegian Reservoirs#Solar Power Generation#European Countries#Excess Electricity#Renewable Sources#Nordic Nation#Supply#Fossil Fuels#Cable#Berlin#Schleswig Holstein#Tonstad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Country
Germany
Related
Energy Industryhydroreview.com

NordLink hydro and wind transmission cable inaugurated

By jointly pressing a “digital button,” German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel and Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg commissioned NordLink on May 27. The “green cable” will exchange German wind energy with Norwegian hydropower and connect two optimally complementary systems, according to transmission system operator TenneT. “NordLink is a lighthouse project and an enormously important component of the European energy transition in order to compensate for dark doldrums and at the same time make green energy available in the EU in a safe and affordable way,” TenneT said.
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

Hydrogen Project In Hamburg On German Government Shortlist

TOKYO – The partners of the Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub, namely Shell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Vattenfall, and the municipal company Warme Hamburg can continue to be optimistic about receiving EU funding to implement their plans. The project in Hamburg has been included in the German Federal Ministry of Economics’...
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

The Road To Affordable Green Hydrogen in China

Hydrogen produced from wind power can be cost-competitive in China. Hydrogen produced from water using renewable energy could be key to a carbon-free future, but its production has long been thought too expensive for industrial-scale application. Now, researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The route to a zero carbon Indonesia

Energy thinktanks in Indonesia, Germany and Finland have urged the authorities in Jakarta to bring forward their zero-carbon plans from 2070 to mid century in time for November's COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. Analysts from the Jakarta-based Institute for Essential Services Reform, Germany's Agora Energiewende and the Lappeenranta-Lahti University...
Soccernewsnetnebraska.org

The United States and Norway won against Germany and Kazakhstan

J at 38:56 on the Power Play. A goal by Robertson, c. Blackwell’s empty-net goal was repeated at 59:33, allowing Germany’s Pyongyang to beat the 2018 sub-Olympic champions the United States. Goalie Peterson’s match was excellent, with all 33 shots fired at him by the German strikers, while his German teammate Brookman received only 15 shots from his opponents.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Lightsource BP builds 1.35 GW of PV in Portugal, 640 MW in Greece

Lightsource BP, which is 50% owned by the British energy company BP, has sealed an agreement with the Portuguese solar company Insun to develop five photovoltaic projects totaling 1.35 GW in Portugal. The projects are in the initial phase of development and will be located in the Moura, Castelo Branco,...
Energy IndustryNature.com

On the climate benefit of a coal-to-gas shift in Germany’s electric power sector

Methane emissions along the natural gas supply chain are critical for the climate benefit achievable by fuel switching from coal to natural gas in the electric power sector. For Germany, one of the world’s largest primary energy consumers, with a coal and natural gas share in the power sector of 35% and 13%, respectively, we conducted fleet-conversion modelling for reference year 2018, taking domestic and export country specific greenhouse gas (GHG)-emissions in the natural gas and coal supply chains into account. Methane leakage rates below 4.9% (GWP20; immediate 4.1%) in the natural gas supply chain lead to overall reduction of CO2-equivalent GHG-emissions by fuel switching. Supply chain methane emissions vary significantly for the import countries Russia, Norway and The Netherlands, yet for Germany’s combined natural gas mix lie with << 1% far below specific break-even leakage rates. Supply chain emission scenarios demonstrate that a complete shift to natural gas would emit 30–55% (GWP20 and GWP100, respectively) less CO2-equivalent GHG than from the coal mix. However, further abating methane emissions in the petroleum sector should remain a prime effort, when considering natural gas as bridge fuel on the path to achieve the Paris climate goals.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Salon

Will there be resource wars in our renewable energy future?

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. Thanks to its very name — renewable energy — we can picture a time in the not-too-distant future when our need for non-renewable fuels like oil, natural gas, and coal will vanish. Indeed, the Biden administration has announced a breakthrough target of 2035 for fully eliminating U.S. reliance on those non-renewable fuels for the generation of electricity. That would be accomplished by "deploying carbon-pollution-free electricity-generating resources," primarily the everlasting power of the wind and sun.
Energy IndustrySlate

What Germany Can Teach America About Renewable Energy

Earlier this month, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres joined virtual visitors to Berlin at the 12th Annual Petersberg Climate Dialogue, where the German government hoped to further negotiate technical details of the Paris Agreement. During the event, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged governments to continue investing into our shared climate despite budgetary shortfalls related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Racing for hydrogen: How gas giants are vying to stay relevant

The global gas industry is in an existential race: either find a way to be part of the next generation of energy or risk getting supplanted by alternatives. BP Plc, Sinopec, Equinor ASA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are among the producers looking to hydrogen to help secure demand that otherwise may falter as decarbonization speeds up. They want to use existing pipelines, storage tankers and fuel supply to make blue hydrogen, a process that uses natural gas but captures the carbon emissions and stores them.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Norway, Germany leaders open direct power link

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Germany and Norway on Thursday officially opened NordLink, the first direct power cable between the two countries, which will provide Europe’s largest economy with renewable energy at a time when it is phasing out coal power. Norway’s electricity production is dominated by large water reservoirs...
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

Germany set to move on €1.1B coverage scheme

Germany’s digital infrastructure authority pushed forward with plans to fund 5,000 masts in areas with severely limited mobile coverage, after the European Commission signed-off the €1.1 billon scheme. The Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) stated the government planned to support coverage improvements in areas either currently served...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Scottish port, Norway's Gen2 Energy sign green hydrogen MOU

Port of Cromarty Firth eyes imports from Norwegian hydro producer. Imports to complement own green hydrogen production from mid-2023. Aims to become first transshipment hub for Gen2 Energy output. Scotland Port of Cromarty Firth has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norway's Gen2 Energy to develop a channel for hydrogen...
Europelifeinnorway.net

The Norway-Sweden Union Explained

The union of Sweden and Norway from 1814 to 1905 joined the two nations under a common monarch and foreign policy. It was the final step in a long period of Scandinavian unions. Sometimes the path to true independence doesn’t exactly run smoothly. Geopolitics is, to borrow a phrase, a...
Industrymarinelog.com

Capital Link Maritime Forum – Norway

Capital Link Maritime Forum – Norway will take place on Wednesday & Thursday, May 26 & 27, 2021 as a digital event from 12:00pm – 5:30pm Oslo. This event is held in partnership with DNV, with the support of the Norwegian Shipowners Association, and in conjunction with Nor-Shipping “Ocean Now”, June 1 & 2, 2021.