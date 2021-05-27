Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

BLACK BEARS HANG ON TO WIN AGAINST TOMAHAWKS

johnstowntomahawks.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maryland Black Bears defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks Wednesday night in Game 4 of the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. Maryland goes ahead two games to one. Both sides came out for the game Wednesday night, knowing getting the win would be crucial going on in the series. Both sides came out with that mindset and urgency to start the game. The first penalties of the game were coincidental minors, going to Holt Oliphant and Philip Tornqvist for roughing 5:24 into the game. The two minutes of four-on-four time went by with neither side scoring with a little more space open on the ice. Exactly ten minutes into the opening period, Brendan Clark scored his second goal of the playoffs and getting the Tomahawks on the board first, taking the lead. With 4:47 remaining in the period, Jared Gerger gave Maryland the first power play of the period as he was called for hooking. The Hawks cleared off the penalty with ease, ending the 1st period ahead 1-0.

www.johnstowntomahawks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maryland Black Bears#The Johnstown Tomahawks#Hawks#The Black Bears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Stanley, NDjournaltrib.com

Bears win opening games

The Burke-Divide Bears baseball team won the first games of their inaugural Babe Ruth season June 2 in Stanley, 22-2 and 13-3. Ben Streifel was the winning pitcher in Game 1, striking out seven in four innings, giving up only one hit and no earned runs. He also led Bears...
Spartanburg, SCGaffney Ledger

Spartanburg hangs on for 6-4 win over Post 109 junior team

The Gaffney American Legion Post 109 junior team displayed a competitive spirit in its opener against Spartanburg on Tuesday. Post 109 rallied to tie the game with a run in the fifth and loaded the bases in the seventh but couldn’t get the key hit in a hard-fought 6-4 loss at Spartanburg. “The kids battled to the end,” Post 109 […]
Johnstown, PAfox8tv.com

Johnstown Tomahawks

Mike Letizia was named the NAHL East Divison Coach of the Year for the third straight year. Jay Ahearn, Ahearn was named the division’s Most Valuable Player, Forward of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Brendan Clarke was named All NAHL Rookie First Team for the division champs in...
Golden, COchsaanow.com

D'Evelyn baseball jumps out early and hangs on against Golden

GOLDEN — D’Evelyn baseball continued to build some momentum heading into the postseason Tuesday afternoon at Golden High School. The Jaguars (10-4 record) finished out the Class 4A Jeffco League round-robin tournament between D’Evelyn, Golden and Evergreen with a 5-2 road victory over the Demons (9-7). “You want to be...
Cloquet, MNmesabitribune.com

Golden Bears flip the script against Esko with 5-1 win

CLOQUET – Eveleth-Gilbert head softball coach Paula Dundas was confident in her team going into Tuesday’s elimination game against No. 1 Esko. The main thing she wanted was a few more hits than her team got in a loss to the Eskomos the first time the two teams met up.
Charleston, WVMorning Journal

Bears win three state titles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Oak Glen High School track program brought home three event state titles on Friday at the West Virgina Class AA state meet at Laidley Field. Oak Glen senior Izzy Barganski captured the Golden Bears’ lone individual event title by taking first in the 300 hurdles (48.41). Barganski was also fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.55).
MLBspotonalabama.com

Rockies hang on against Marlins for rare road victory

Raimel Tapia had a pair of doubles among his three hits and scored two runs as the Colorado Rockies won a rare road game, defeating the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Marlins loaded the bases with two outs in their half of the ninth before Corey Dickerson was thrown out at first...
NHLjohnstowntomahawks.com

TOMAHAWKS STAND OUT IN NAHL AWARDS

As the 2020-21 season is coming to a close, the North American Hockey League announced their division and league-wide awards this week. Throughout the list of award winners, Tomahawks players frequented the list, highlighted by forward Jay Ahearn earning the NAHL Rookie of the Year. All Tomahawks award winners are listed below.
Cowlitz County, WALongview Daily News

WCL Baseball: Black Bears bust out bats in big win

Cowlitz manager Brian Burres knew it was coming, and Wednesday evening at Story Field, it finally did. After two weeks of close games — mostly of the low-scoring variety — the Black Bears found their offense in a big way, and while most of it came late, by the end the home fans were breathing easily in an 11-3 win over Highline.
Jesup, IAmanchesterpress.com

Hawks win Jesup Tournament

Eight games, eight wins and a championship: that was the week for the West Delaware softball team as they concluded last week winning the Jesup Tournament. The Hawks defeated Dubuque Hempstead 3-2 in the championship game June 12, when they scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on a sky-high pop up in the infield.
NHLPosted by
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton Black Bears Owner Will Answer Your Questions

Exciting times are coming to the Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena with the arrival of the Binghamton Black Bears FPHL hockey team. Earlier this month, the new owner, Andreas Johansson held a press conference. One thing that he stressed during the press conference was that he's all about...
Baseballnewsdakota.com

Oakes Falls to LaMoure 18-7 in Battle of Unbeatens

The offense was abundant at Cummings Field in Oakes, but LaMoure Legion Post #19 was on a different level of hitting as they defeated Oakes Legion Post #39 by a final score of 18-7. Oakes got out to a quick 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but LaMoure...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Rodon hangs in there, Sox explode late in 6-1 win

Going only 5 innings is generally a disappointing outing for a major-league starting pitcher. On Tuesday night, Carlos Rodon was the exception. "He's the star of the game and everybody knew it," manager Tony La Russa said. "Just an amazing 5 innings and this wouldn't have happened without him." Or...
Pierre, SDtodayskccr.com

Pierre Trappers Fall to Sunfish in Two Game Home Set

The Pierre Trappers couldn’t put an end to the losing streak as they fell 9-3 to the Sioux Falls Sunfish on Thursday at Hyde Stadium. It’s the seventh consecutive loss for the Trappers. The Trappers were held down to just five hits over the course of the game and Nick...
Grimes, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Teams on Field Tonight

Dallas Center – Grimes baseball and softball will be on the field tonight as both will be participating in doubleheaders against Oskaloosa in Grimes. DCG softball has won five out of the last six in the series, and tonight will prove to be a big game, with both teams coming in with winning records. DCG comes into the game winners of four straight while the Indians are winners of three of their last five games.