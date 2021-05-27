BLACK BEARS HANG ON TO WIN AGAINST TOMAHAWKS

The Maryland Black Bears defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks Wednesday night in Game 4 of the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. Maryland goes ahead two games to one. Both sides came out for the game Wednesday night, knowing getting the win would be crucial going on in the series. Both sides came out with that mindset and urgency to start the game. The first penalties of the game were coincidental minors, going to Holt Oliphant and Philip Tornqvist for roughing 5:24 into the game. The two minutes of four-on-four time went by with neither side scoring with a little more space open on the ice. Exactly ten minutes into the opening period, Brendan Clark scored his second goal of the playoffs and getting the Tomahawks on the board first, taking the lead. With 4:47 remaining in the period, Jared Gerger gave Maryland the first power play of the period as he was called for hooking. The Hawks cleared off the penalty with ease, ending the 1st period ahead 1-0.