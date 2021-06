This season is Mookie Betts first full year playing for the Dodgers after the trade from the Red Sox and the massive extension. By the end of May, many articles were being written about Mookie trying to end his slow start. Looking at his stats through the end of May, he had a 131 wRC+. Yes, he was batting .253, and he only has five home runs, but he had a 131 wRC+ and a walk rate nearly as high as his K rate, which was only 14.9%. If this is a slow start, I’ll take that every day. After last night’s late-game heroics for a 3-5, HR, R, 2 RBI line, Betts is on pace for about 21 homers, 105 runs, 65 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases while hitting only .258. That’s not quite the season we expect from a top-five draft pick.