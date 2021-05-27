L-S baseball ready to turn corner in SICL

Scott Alberts begins his third season as head baseball coach at Lynnville-Sully. And this may be the season the Hawks get over the hump and compete for a South Iowa Cedar League championship.

L-S was close in 2020, finishing as the league’s runner-up at 8-3. The Hawks won 10 games total in each of the last three seasons.

“I expect this team to compete for a conference title again this season,” Alberts said. “We are going to play with some young guys on the field early in the year so I expect you will continue to see this team strengthen as the season goes on.”

Alberts expects two underclassmen to be the leaders on the field . They are sophomore Conner Maston and freshman Corder Noun Harder.

Noun Harder is the top returning hitter. He batted .320 last year with two homers, three triples, 23 runs, seven RBIs and 15 walks. He also stole 17 bases.

Maston is back as the top returning pitcher and one of the top hitters. He was 2-1 on the mound with an earned run average of 2.36 last season.

“We will have some young/veteran leadership on the field with Conner and Corder,” Alberts said. “They are both young in terms of grade, but both have played a lot of ball, command the field and should be a lot of fun two watch play the game this summer.”

Maston batted .258 with eight runs, eight RBIs, nine walks and two doubles last summer. Maston also stole seven bags.

One of the strengths this season, according to Alberts, is pitching. He thinks the team has a number of athletes who step on the mound and compete.

The pitchers include Maston, senior Payton Van Wyk, junior Ryan Annee, freshman Lucas Sieck and eighth-grader Lannon Montgomery. Senior Blake Rea, junior Braden Alberts, sophomores Reese Dunsbergen, Caleb Rea and Bryce Richards and Noun Harder also will compete for varsity innings.

“I am probably most excited about this year’s crop of pitchers,” Coach Alberts said.

Van Wyk also will be counted on to provide a punch at the plate. He batted .256 last year with four runs, seven RBIs, six walks and two doubles, while Blake Rea hit .318 with 11 runs and six walks. Owen Norrish also batted .185 with 10 RBIs, 10 walks and six runs.

The rest of the seniors are Carter Dunsbergen, Mason Jansen and Aiden LeCompte. The juniors also includes Ryan Annee and Gage Elscott.

“The team starts with really solid depth at most positions,” Coach Alberts said. “This is a squad with versatile athletes who are willing and able to play most positions on the field. I expect to start the season carrying 13-16 on the varsity squad until players start to emerge as definite starters offensively and defensively.”

EBF 12, Lynnville-Sully 4

SULLY — The Hawks were plagued by five errors in their season-opening loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday.

L-S fell behind 8-2 and never recovered during a 12-4 home loss.

Norrish led the Hawks with two hits, three RBIs and one run and Caleb Rea chipped in two hits, two steals, one run and one walk.

Noun Harder added two steals, one hit, one run and one walk and Maston finished with two walks and one run.

The Hawks (0-1) used five pitchers. Eighth-grader Lannon Montgomery took the loss after allowing three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout in one inning.

EBF (2-0) cranked out 13 hits in the win.