Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

L-S baseball ready to turn corner in SICL

By Troy Hyde
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FKgn_0aDAGEcy00

Scott Alberts begins his third season as head baseball coach at Lynnville-Sully. And this may be the season the Hawks get over the hump and compete for a South Iowa Cedar League championship.

L-S was close in 2020, finishing as the league’s runner-up at 8-3. The Hawks won 10 games total in each of the last three seasons.

“I expect this team to compete for a conference title again this season,” Alberts said. “We are going to play with some young guys on the field early in the year so I expect you will continue to see this team strengthen as the season goes on.”

Alberts expects two underclassmen to be the leaders on the field . They are sophomore Conner Maston and freshman Corder Noun Harder.

Noun Harder is the top returning hitter. He batted .320 last year with two homers, three triples, 23 runs, seven RBIs and 15 walks. He also stole 17 bases.

Maston is back as the top returning pitcher and one of the top hitters. He was 2-1 on the mound with an earned run average of 2.36 last season.

“We will have some young/veteran leadership on the field with Conner and Corder,” Alberts said. “They are both young in terms of grade, but both have played a lot of ball, command the field and should be a lot of fun two watch play the game this summer.”

Maston batted .258 with eight runs, eight RBIs, nine walks and two doubles last summer. Maston also stole seven bags.

One of the strengths this season, according to Alberts, is pitching. He thinks the team has a number of athletes who step on the mound and compete.

The pitchers include Maston, senior Payton Van Wyk, junior Ryan Annee, freshman Lucas Sieck and eighth-grader Lannon Montgomery. Senior Blake Rea, junior Braden Alberts, sophomores Reese Dunsbergen, Caleb Rea and Bryce Richards and Noun Harder also will compete for varsity innings.

“I am probably most excited about this year’s crop of pitchers,” Coach Alberts said.

Van Wyk also will be counted on to provide a punch at the plate. He batted .256 last year with four runs, seven RBIs, six walks and two doubles, while Blake Rea hit .318 with 11 runs and six walks. Owen Norrish also batted .185 with 10 RBIs, 10 walks and six runs.

The rest of the seniors are Carter Dunsbergen, Mason Jansen and Aiden LeCompte. The juniors also includes Ryan Annee and Gage Elscott.

“The team starts with really solid depth at most positions,” Coach Alberts said. “This is a squad with versatile athletes who are willing and able to play most positions on the field. I expect to start the season carrying 13-16 on the varsity squad until players start to emerge as definite starters offensively and defensively.”

EBF 12, Lynnville-Sully 4

SULLY — The Hawks were plagued by five errors in their season-opening loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday.

L-S fell behind 8-2 and never recovered during a 12-4 home loss.

Norrish led the Hawks with two hits, three RBIs and one run and Caleb Rea chipped in two hits, two steals, one run and one walk.

Noun Harder added two steals, one hit, one run and one walk and Maston finished with two walks and one run.

The Hawks (0-1) used five pitchers. Eighth-grader Lannon Montgomery took the loss after allowing three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout in one inning.

EBF (2-0) cranked out 13 hits in the win.

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
243
Followers
121
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Junior Varsity#Home Field#The League#L S#Lynnville Sully 4#Ebf#South Iowa Cedar League#Head Baseball Coach#Ball#Varsity Innings#Junior Braden Alberts#Runs#Pitcher#Coach Alberts#Senior Blake Rea#Freshman Lucas Sieck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
High Schoolthesuburbanite.com

Jackson baseball looks to turn it on in postseason

JACKSON TWP. – Mid-May is a time of year when high school baseball teams aim to be peaking and playing their best baseball as the postseason gets underway. It is not, then, a time when a squad would prefer to be away from the diamond for two weeks as it waits for clearance to exit quarantine due to COVID-19-related issues and get back to action. The Jackson Polar Bears didn’t pick their current fate, but they’re dealing with it nonetheless and as the end of their quarantine period nears, they are eager to play ball.
Corvallis, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Ducks men’s basketball poised for preseason top-15 national ranking; Beavers football turning corner in recruiting

The NCAA’s ban on in-person contact between college coaches and prospective student-athletes does not officially lift until June 1, but college programs across all sports are active setting up visits and landing commitments via the NCAA’s increasingly-popular transfer portal. This week’s episode of “The Recruiting Trail,” The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Andrew Nemec...
Lake Mills, WIWatertown Daily Times

Baseball: L-Cats, Bluejays split DH

JOHNSON CREEK — The Lake Mills baseball team won game one of a nonconference doubleheader at Johnson Creek, 6-2, on Saturday before dropping the second game, 12-6. Andy Carpenter pitched seven strong for the L-Cats (7-8) in the opener. Carpenter gave up six hits, two runs (one earned) while striking out five and walking one.
Lake Mills, WIWatertown Daily Times

Baseball: Blue Devils top L-Cats, 8-5

LODI -- Derek Bruce was 3-for-3 with a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth but the Lake Mills baseball team couldn't muster any more offense in an 8-5 road Capitol North loss to Lodi on Tuesday. Bruce had a run-scoring single in the third to give the L-Cats (8-9,...
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Coach's Corner: Spartan baseball set for a wild finish

Glenbrook North baseball has been nothing less than dominant in the Central Suburban League North in the past. How dominant? Try this on for size: Conference champions seven of the last nine years and the only two years they didn't win, they lost out on the final game of the season. That, my friends, is a heck of a run, and interestingly one many thought might come to a crashing halt this year.
Ephrata, PALancaster Online

Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central earn berths in L-L League baseball final

Lampeter-Strasburg pitcher Gehrig Harsh is named after Lou Gehrig, but he could be called Uncle Charley, because that’s what they called curveballs back in the day, and curveballs are Harsh’s speciality. Armed with that breaking ball and some considerable resolve, Harsh fought through some early struggles and many deep counts...
Portland, MEWPFO

USM baseball ready for postseason play

PORTLAND (WGME) -- USM baseball opens the Division III regionals Thursday morning. Registration for 2021 virtual TD Beach to Beacon 10K begins June 2. CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The TD Beach to Beacon 10K announced Thursday that the first 1,000 people to register for the 2021 virtual event will also receive the opportunity to register early for the 2022 race.
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Corner: GVT, Alabama Baseball's 'Biker Gang'

In the sport of baseball, the mental aspect of the game plays just a vital of a role as the physical. For Alabama baseball, positive vibes have been a goal from the start. On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide defeated the No. 24 South Carolina Gamecocks in the opening round of the SEC Tournament, picking up not only a must-win game to advance to the tournament’s second round but also adding a critical 30th victory to its overall record to dramatically increase its chances of making an NCAA Regional. Subscribe for full article.
BaseballKBTX.com

Childress leaves lasting impact with Spencer’s Corner

Sunday morning it was made public that Rob Childress would not return for a 17th season to oversee the Aggie baseball program. A coaches’ success is measured by wins and losses. That’s the business side of coaching. And while Rob maybe didn’t win as much as some fans wanted. It’s a given he didn’t win as much as he wanted to either.
College Sports247Sports

Victor Konopka turning a corner in second year at Rutgers

Rutgers second-year tight end Victor Konopka could be in for an upgraded role in 2021. In last Thursday’s spring game, Konopka caught three passes for 55 yards, including a highlight-reel grab where he went up and hauled in a 26-yard reception in traffic. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Konopka is Rutgers’ biggest tight end and he showed that he could be a big target for Rutgers this fall. This will also be just the fourth year playing football for Konopka, who did a year of prep school after debuting as a senior at Don Bosco Prep.
Port Washington, WIozaukeepress.com

Port may have turned a corner in softball

After dropping close games in its last two contests, the Port Washington High School softball team got this week off to a better start. The Pirates beat Nicolet, 3-1, behind strong pitching from Ashley Zygowski. The junior whiffed 10, allowed four hits and walked one in going the distance. “She...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Hawks sweep North Mahaska in SICL action

May 30—SULLY — Lynnville-Sully's softball and baseball teams improved to 2-0 in South Iowa Cedar League play on Friday with narrow wins over North Mahaska. The Hawk girls scored three runs in the first three innings and held off their visitors, 3-2. The Warhawks scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning but it wasn't enough.
MLBrotoballer.com

The Power of Youth - Catcher's Corner Episode 8

Hosts Eric Samulski (@SamskiNYC) and Sami Akleh (@Believe_Sami) chat with Fantrax prospect hound Eric Cross (@EricCross04) about what we can expect from some young starting pitchers for the rest of 2021, and then "E.C." gives some predictions of when some of the top prospects in baseball may be up in 2021 and if fantasy managers should be stashing them.
College Sportsdailynewsen.com

SEMO WINS OVC CHAMPIONSHIP, HEADS TO NCAA BASEBALL TOURNEY

SEMO won the OVC Tournament for the first time because 2016 and claimed its fourth OVC Championship crown in program history. The Redhawks also procured the league's automatic berth into the NCAA Championship and will make their fourth appearance in the 64-team area this season. "I believed we had a...
College SportsABC6.com

Bryant Falls in NEC Baseball Championship Game

The Bryant University baseball team saw its season come to a close on Sunday night in a 5-2 loss to Central Connecticut in the championship round of the 2021 Northeast Conference Baseball Championships. The top-seeded Bulldogs had opened the tournament 2-0 but dropped 7-5 and 5-2 decisions to the Blue...
Luxemburg, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Baseball preview: L-C plays doubleheader

Sevastopol gets the day off and Luxemburg-Casco plays two to highlight Tuesday's slate of action. The Spartans will play their doubleheader at home beginning at 3:30 p.m. against Freedom. At 5 p.m., Packerland Conference action includes Algoma travels to NEW Lutheran, Kewaunee hosts Gibraltar, Southern Door visits Oconto, and Sturgeon...
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Former MLB All-Star Lance Berkman named Houston Baptist head baseball coach

Longtime Houston Astros star Lance Berkman is headed back to the baseball diamond. Berkman will lead Houston Baptist University as their next baseball coach this season. Berkman will be the fifth head coach in program history. He brings a wealth of experience after a lengthy 15-year MLB career. He played 12 seasons with the Astros and was a key fixture in the lineup.
Kewaunee, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Baseball preview: L-C, Gibraltar host games

Even with the cancellation of the Kewaunee/Southern Door matchup, there is plenty of baseball action in Door and Kewaunee counties on Thursday. In Packerland Conference action beginning at 4 p.m. has Sevastopol travels to NEW Lutheran while Algoma hosts Oconto and Sturgeon Bay visits Gibraltar for 5 p.m. matchups. Luxemburg-Casco...
MLBchatsports.com

Don’t look now, but Carlos Estévez may be turning a corner.

Carlos Estévez has been about as long of a long-term project as possible in major league baseball. Since debuting in 2016, Estévez has appeared in 207 games as a Rockies reliever and thrown nearly 200 innings for the club. True to the heart of any reliever, he has been known for his big arm and bouts with volatility. But after a rough 24 innings in 2020 and a three week delay in the beginning of 2021 due to injury, Estévez is back in the bullpen and pitching superbly.