Here's a guide to Memorial Day weekend events in CT

Members of Pack 23 from North Mianus took advantage of a sunny Thursday afternoon last week to participate in spring planting at Parsonage Cottage Senior Residence. There are 70 members in Pack 23, one of 6 in Greenwich. What is notable about Pack 23, is that it was the first one in town to include girls; swearing in nine girls in February 2018, after the National BSA Organization announced in October 2015 that it would include girls going forward. Pack 23 consists of 6 Dens, one for each grade Kindergarten through 5th grade, and there are 15 girls in total.