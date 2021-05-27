Cancel
Here's a guide to Memorial Day weekend events in CT

By Peter Yankowski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith most of Connecticut’s COVID restrictions eased or rolled back entirely, Memorial Day 2021 is shaping up to look more normal than it did last year. This year, many Connecticut communities have announced plans to hold parades in person to honor members of the armed forces who lost their lives. It’s a stark contrast from last year when municipalities hosted small outdoor and socially-distanced events with live-streaming with the state and region slowly emerging from weeks of lockdown.

