Australia is, by far, the largest country in Oceania, covering about 7.7 million km2. It comprises the mainland Australian continent, Tasmania Island, and numerous other smaller islands. Although Oceania has 16 time zones (UTC+9 to UTC-6), only three are used in Australia. However, the individual states in the country regulate the time, some of which use Daylight Saving Time. Australia’s three time zones are Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), Australian Central Standard Time (ACST), and Australian Western Standard Time (AWST). Besides, Australia also has offshore external territories which observe different time zones. All states except Queensland, Western Australia, and Northern Territory use Daylight Saving Time.