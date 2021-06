Jacksonville Jaguars (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) We haven’t said this a ton since the 2017-2018 season, but the Tennessee Titans might want to watch out for the rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Sure, the 2021-2022 season will be a two-tone-blue-colored year in the AFC South. Sure, the Jags are probably a year or so away from making some major noise, but you can’t ignore the addition of Urban Meyer as head coach.