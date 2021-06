ZEELAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – An attraction along the Lakeshore is celebrating a new home. The Critter Barn is hosting a “Barnyard Bash” this Saturday (May 15, 2021) at its new location off of 80th Avenue, between Chicago Drive and Felch Street just east of Zeeland. From 1 PM to 4 PM, visitors will be admitted free in order to tour the main building and learn more about future plans, with a variety of additional attractions that will augment the farm animals that all members of the family can interact with.