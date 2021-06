Connecticut Public Health officials plan to pay closer attention to COVID infection and hospitalization rates over the next few weeks as business restrictions end today. Governor Ned Lamont doesn't anticipate needing to rollback the reopening if there are spikes. But he notes that it's easier to get stricter on a broader basis than town by town. When there were flare ups in places like Danbury, the state brought in more testing and then vaccines. But he says the state is in a different place now with a loose set of rules. Lamont says he's confident businesses will come up with rules as they see fit for employees and customers.