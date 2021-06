Sir Keir Starmer has said he is listening to Tony Blair’s advice that Labour needs “total deconstruction and reconstruction” to revive as a political force, as he admitted the party’s “titanic” job of winning power.In an interview with Piers Morgan, the Labour leader also responded to personal questions about his late mother’s illness, his marriage, and his desire to tour the country this summer to hear from voters that had rejected the party at recent elections.It comes after the latest spate of in-fighting among Labour MPs and officials over the disastrous local election results in England last month and with...