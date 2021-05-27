Athletics' Jake Diekman: Notches four-out save
Diekman recorded a save in Wednesday's win over the Mariners after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk while fanning one. Diekman had failed to capitalize each of his last two save opportunities, but he bounced back here and registered the final four outs of the contest. Even though he allowed two baserunners in the ninth, the veteran left-hander closed things out by retiring Jarred Kelenic through a flyout. Diekman has gone 6-for-8 in save opportunities.www.cbssports.com