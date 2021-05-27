Athletics' Jake Diekman: Notches four-out save

Garcia picked up his eighth save of the season Wednesday against the Phillies after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and fanning two. Garcia entered the game with one out to go in the eighth inning and got the job done before things got a bit complicated in the ninth. The right-hander had runners on the corners with one out, but he struck out Alec Bohm and induced Andrew Knapp into a flyout to close things out. He's gone 7-for-8 in save opportunities in 2021 and should remain the Marlins' closer moving forward -- he has given up just two runs across 13.2 innings of work since April 10, the day he compiled his first save.