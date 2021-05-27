Mariners' Robert Dugger: Takes loss Wednesday

Yang (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings as he was charged with a loss against the Yankees on Wednesday. Yang held the Yankees scoreless for the first five innings largely due to three double-play balls that got him out of potential trouble. The 33-year-old couldn't make it out of the sixth after he allowed two runs on a triple, two walks and a sac fly before being taken out of the game. Yang has split his time between the bullpen and rotation so far this season while posting a 3.38 ERA and a 15:9 K:BB over 21.1 innings. It's unclear whether manager Chris Woodward plans to give him another start or move him back to the bullpen.