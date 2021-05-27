Cancel
MLB

Mariners' Robert Dugger: Takes loss Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Dugger (0-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Athletics after giving up five runs on five hits and three walks while fanning one across 3.1 innings. Dugger got the nod in Wednesday's bullpen game, but the results weren't encouraging and he couldn't even get out of the fourth inning -- though he wasn't expected to work deep into the game in the first place after tossing 22 pitches in relief last Sunday. Dugger has now allowed runs in each of his last three appearances and has seen his ERA to 6.06 as a result.

Robert Dugger
Seattle Mariners
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLB

Mariners' Robert Dugger: Fires three scoreless innings

Dugger pitched the first three innings Sunday, allowing a walk while striking out four in the win over Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision. Dugger got his first start of the season Sunday and he did not allow a hit through three innings. The 25-year-old has a 1.64 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP in 11 innings this season. He allowed runs in only one appearance this year. The pitcher is proving why he should remain in the Mariners' bullpen permanently and he could see more high-leverage innings because of his recent performance.
MLB

Mariners engage in game of nominative determinism on bullpen day, win

“Bullpen Day” vs. “Reigning AL Cy Young winner” does not sound like a recipe for success, or for a fun day at the ballpark, period. Yet somehow this scrappy band of Mariners marshaled their forces, rowed their little hearts out, and defeated the multi-headed monster of the Cleveland lineup led by the white whale of Shane Bieber—the kind of frontline pitching ace the Mariners of recent vintage seem always to be getting steamrollered by, yet rarely sending to the mound themselves.
MLB

Mariners reinstate Dugger, Misiewicz from COVID injured list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Robert Dugger and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz were reinstated by the Seattle Mariners one day after they and two other relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list after the team reported a positive case in its traveling party. Manager Scott Servais says the Mariners are...
MLB

Seattle’s bullpen (13 K’s, 2 R) outduels Bieber

SEATTLE -- Robert Dugger and Paul Sewald weren’t on the Mariners’ Opening Day roster, had a limited innings leash heading into Sunday’s game against Cleveland and were faced with the tall task of collectively filling in for Marco Gonzales. Oh, and they were facing off against reigning American League Cy...
Baseball

Rangers' Hyeon-Jong Yang: Suffers loss Wednesday

Yang (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings as he was charged with a loss against the Yankees on Wednesday. Yang held the Yankees scoreless for the first five innings largely due to three double-play balls that got him out of potential trouble. The 33-year-old couldn't make it out of the sixth after he allowed two runs on a triple, two walks and a sac fly before being taken out of the game. Yang has split his time between the bullpen and rotation so far this season while posting a 3.38 ERA and a 15:9 K:BB over 21.1 innings. It's unclear whether manager Chris Woodward plans to give him another start or move him back to the bullpen.
CWCHS Baseball and Softball Suffer Losses Wednesday

Carmi White County baseball and softball both took it on the chin Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Dogs were blanked by Gibson Southern at Bradshaw Park. Liberty Smith took the loss on the mound, pitching 4 innings. She gave up 8 hits, 6 runs all earned, struck out one and walked one. Kadie Simmons pitched the last 3 innings surrendering 9 hits and 7 runs while striking out 2. The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t get anything going offensively, only mustering 2 hits over 7 innings. Lady Titans starting pitcher Stunkel was nearly perfect striking out 12 over 7 innings of work.
Photos: Mariners sink further down standings in blowout loss

Sounders legend Clint Dempsey opens up about why he retired in 2018: 'I got burned out' WATCH. Seahawks mailbag: What is the biggest position battle heading into camp? Will it be a quiet offseason?. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect...
Tom Murphy hitting fifth for Mariners on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. Murphy will catch on Wednesday evening after Luis Torrens was benched against the Tigers. numberFire's models project Murphy to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Marines can't overcome Spartans in blowout loss

MARINETTE—Despite two RBIs from Nate Poetzl, the Marinette boys baseball team suffered an 13-5 blowout loss to Luxemburg-Casco in North Eastern Conference action at Pedersen Ball Park on Monday. “We give up runs for free early, then we tighten up and we battle. There is always that moment in the...
Game #50: A’s big hits find gloves in loss to Mariners

The Oakland A’s have experienced strikeout problems lately, but on Tuesday night at the Coliseum they got all the contact they needed. Unfortunately, too much of it landed in gloves rather than on the turf. The A’s fell behind early and did everything they could to come back, but ultimately...
Mets' Jacob Barnes: Stuck with loss Wednesday

Barnes (1-1) allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in one inning in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta. The right-hander got through the eighth inning without trouble, but Ronald Acuna hit a walkoff solo home run against him in the ninth. Barnes has struggled to a 7.94 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 11.1 innings this year. He has just one hold in 11 outings -- given his inconsistent play, he's unlikely to see many high-leverage opportunities.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Two doubles in loss

Seager went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run, walk and strikeout in a 6-4 loss to San Diego on Saturday. Seager doubled in the first and eighth to reach 12 on the season and place him among the league leaders. Despite some subpar rates this season such as a .234 batting average, his .788 OPS qualifies him as a solid option in most formats.
Mariners' horrible, no good week continues with 16-1 loss to Padres

Through the first six weeks of the season, Chris Flexen had been perhaps the most pleasant development for the Seattle Mariners — a well-traveled pitcher making good on a second chance in the major leagues. But even the Mariners' most reliable starter couldn't get out of harm's way in this...
Blues' Robert Thomas: Slides helper in loss

Thomas posted an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2. Thomas earned the secondary helper on linemate Mike Hoffman's third-period tally. The 21-year-old Thomas has picked up an assist in each of the Blues' two postseason contests. He'll look to continue to make an impact with playmaking in a third-line role.
Three errors doom Mariners against Padres in fifth straight loss

SEATTLE – It all happened with two outs, and it all happened rather quickly in the Mariners’ sloppy 6-4 loss in San Diego. Things had started out well enough Saturday for the Mariners and left-hander Justus Sheffield, who was effective through his first four innings of work. Sheffield, playing in...
A's offense sluggish in 4-2 loss to Mariners

The home run is carrying the A’s. They have the most among American League teams to sustain an otherwise spotty offense. They did not require one in the eighth inning Monday night. Their potential tying run in a two-run game stood on first base with no outs. The Seattle reliever who had put him there stood to face the potent top of their order.
Daily Herald

Allard, Rangers to take on Flexen, Mariners

Texas Rangers (22-29, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (23-27, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-0, 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (4-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -112, Rangers -104; over/under is 9 runs.
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Stuck with loss Wednesday

Coonrod (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in one inning in Wednesday's loss to Miami. The right-hander melted down in the eighth inning, allowing a two-run single to Jon Berti and an RBI single to Jose Devers to waste a good start from Aaron Nola. Coonrod has faltered with five runs allowed in his last three appearances after a strong start to the year. The 28-year-old has amassed two saves, three blown saves and six holds in 20 outings. Coonrod owns a still-solid 2.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB in 22 innings. The runs he allowed Wednesday were the first he's given up this season that weren't on home runs.
The Associated Press

Rangers take 4-game slide into matchup with Mariners

Texas Rangers (22-31, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (25-27, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -107, Rangers -109; over/under is 8 1/2...