Athletics' Matt Olson: Plates two runs
Olson went 1-for-3 with a home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mariners. Olson socked his 13th long ball of the season with a solo shot in the third inning, and he later added another RBI in the bottom of the fourth with a sac fly that scored Elvis Andrus. The first baseman has been seeing the ball well of late and has hit safely in all but two of his last 11 contests, hitting .300 with a 1.133 OPS, five homers and a 6:5 BB:K across 46 plate appearances in that span.www.cbssports.com