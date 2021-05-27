Cancel
Athletics' Matt Olson: Plates two runs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlson went 1-for-3 with a home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mariners. Olson socked his 13th long ball of the season with a solo shot in the third inning, and he later added another RBI in the bottom of the fourth with a sac fly that scored Elvis Andrus. The first baseman has been seeing the ball well of late and has hit safely in all but two of his last 11 contests, hitting .300 with a 1.133 OPS, five homers and a 6:5 BB:K across 46 plate appearances in that span.

Matt Olson
Elvis Andrus
Seattle Mariners
MLB
Sports
Baseball
MLBJanesville Gazette

Toronto-Oakland Runs

Blue jays first. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette singles to shallow left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow center field. Bo Bichette to second. Teoscar Hernandez singles to deep right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Bo Bichette scores. Randal Grichuk singles to center field. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Cavan Biggio pops out to shallow left field to Matt Chapman. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging.
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB Lineup Picks (5/5/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

Happy Cinco de Mayo, Rotoballers. We've got a larger-than-usual 11-game slate on FanDuel tonight and it's loaded with options across the board. There is a trio of hurlers priced above $10,000 in Shane Bieber ($12,200), Yu Darvish ($11,800), and Walker Buehler (10,000). That doesn't mean paying up for an ace is required to stay competitive, at least in tournaments. Freddy Peralta ($9,000), Brady Singer ($7,400), and Jordan Montgomery ($6,300) all offer strong upside at their particular price point based on how much salary you have left after building an offense, if that's your preferred lineup construction method.
MLBsfbayca.com

A’s eighth-inning meltdown marks rare bullpen stumble in 9-4 loss

The A’s entered Wednesday night 13-0 this season when leading after the sixth inning, with nine saves, none blown. Those marks tumbled to a close as a five-run Blue Jays eighth inning vaulted Toronto to a 9-4 win. Lou Trivino had been the most consistent arm in the A’s bullpen...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Bassitt pitches A’s past Red Sox 3-2 at Fenway

BOSTON — Chris Bassitt struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of American League division leaders. Matt Chapman and Elvis Andrus hit RBI singles for the A’s in the seventh inning as Oakland...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Oakland A’s: Matt Olson the MVP for April

Matt Olson was considered a possible dark horse for the American League MVP award this season. He had been projected to tie for the AL lead in homers, and with the Oakland A’s expected to contend for the postseason, a strong season from Olson could put him squarely in the conversation for MVP. But Olson and the A’s had to do their parts in order for that to happen.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/13/21): MLB DFS Lineups

We have a 6-game main slate on tap tonight, and there are a lot of ways to go when building your lineups. We have a late-night game in Seattle where all eyes will be focused on the debuts of Logan Gilbert and Jerrad Kelenic. Both are min-priced, and both will be intriguing plays for your DFS lineups. We also have Coors Field in play, and the question is whether or not Luis Castillo is worth the value or not? The battle of Texas will be another area of DFS interests as offensive should be aplenty, not just for the Astros. For the full slate, break down listen to MLB DFS Quick Hits to get all the plays you need.
MLBNBC Sports

Bassitt, Olson not worried about A's relocation issue

The Athletics received instruction from Major League Baseball on Tuesday to pursue possible relocation sites outside of Oakland following the organization’s struggles to move forward on the waterfront ballpark site. While A’s president Dave Kaval told NBC Sports California it’s “Howard [Terminal] or bust” for the team to remain in...
MLBDaily Democrat

Athletics, Bassitt beat Red Sox in battle of division leaders

Where the A’s will be playing in the relatively distant future is to be determined, but at present they’re still atop the American League West. Chris Bassitt was dominant for seven innings Tuesday night and the A’s (23-15) got run-scoring singles from Matt Olson, Matt Chapman and Elvis Andrus in a 3-2 win over the N.L. East leading Boston Red Sox (22-15) at Fenway Park.
MLBTimes Union

Oakland-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield to Matt Olson. Alex Verdugo singles to shallow center field. J.D. Martinez out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Seth Brown. Alex Verdugo scores. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to second base, Jed Lowrie to Matt Olson. 1 run,...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 36: Rays 4 Oakland A’s 3 — Postgame News and Notes

Tampa Bay came back from a three-run deficit for the third time in eight games on Sunday. The bullpen threw five shutout innnings and the Rays salvaged the final game in Oakland, winning 4–3 to end a 5–2 road trip. Tampa Bay (19–17) went 9–8 during a stretch of 17 straight games, and 17–13 in a period of 30 in 31 days.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Oakland-Minnesota Runs

Athletics second. Matt Olson doubles to deep center field. Matt Chapman singles to shallow center field, tagged out at second, Trevor Larnach to Miguel Sano to Andrelton Simmons. Matt Olson scores. Jed Lowrie grounds out to first base to Miguel Sano. Chad Pinder called out on strikes. 1 run, 2...
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/12/21

Wednesday’s 10-game MLB DFS main slate offers a top-heavy pitching selection, with two premium aces and several strong contenders in good spots from the upper echelons of the salary range on both sites. Getting to a combination of premium starters with money left over for bats is a neat trick on the DraftKings slate, while FanDuel players will have a somewhat easier time of it. With a few weaker arms on the back end of the pitching slate, there should be some targetable bats and home run candidates for use tonight as well, including the Red Sox against a rookie making his debut and the Dodgers against weak Mariners pitching. The slate has some obvious power upside spots as well, so it should be an interesting night for lineup constructions.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 4, A’s 3: Road Willy Rides Again

On the 11th anniversary of the Dallas Braden Mother’s Day perfect game, the Rays rallied from an early deficit to knock off the Oakland A’s 4-3. The win salvaged the series and gave the Rays a nice 5-2 road trip. Shane McClanahan got the start for the Rays. Meanwhile, Cole...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's stung by two Rays homers, drop series finale

Mark Canha watched his line drive carry into center field. It sank but not enough. Brett Phillips made a crouching catch. Elvis Andrus, the potential tying run, was left stranded on third base. Canha slammed his helmet to the ground, the reflection of a frustrating A’s loss. The A’s season...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Matt Harvey: Crushed for six runs by Rays

Harvey (3-4) took the loss Tuesday versus the Rays after surrendering six runs on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk over 1.2 innings. The 32-year-old delivered a scoreless opening frame but gave up a pair of three-run homers during a disastrous second inning. Harvey pitched well through his first seven starts of the season with a 3.60 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, but he's allowed 13 runs in his past two outings.
MLBdarnews.com

Gurriel drives in 4 runs as Astros thump Athletics 8-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Zack Greinke wanted to throw harder, and he surprised himself when the radar gun read 93 mph on a fastball in the first inning -- and it sure felt great. "I was surprised, for sure," he said. Jose Altuve homered on the first pitch of the...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Cranks fourth home run

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 8-4 win over the Angels. Lowrie capped off the scoring with a ninth-inning home run off Raisel Iglesias with two outs Friday. This was his first home run since April 24. The 37-year-old had his first multi-hit game since May 7, a span of 10 games where he went 4-for-32. In 170 plate appearances, he is slashing .255/.329/.405 with four home runs, 25 RBI and 19 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Aramis Garcia: Smashes home run

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strike out in Saturday's 6-2 win over Los Angeles. Garcia started for Sean Murphy and took Hunter Strickland dep in the seventh to extend Oakland's lead to 4-0. It will most likely take an injury to Murphy for Garcia to take on a relevant role.