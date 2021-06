Higher home prices mean higher mortgages and buyers today are now applying for $411,400 mortgages on average, the highest since February. But a drop in mortgage applications last week compared to the prior week may point toward a pullback from buyers. Mortgage application volume was 2% higher at this time last year, reports CNBC. A Mortgage Bankers Association economist says both governmental and conventional loan purchase applications decreased, likely due to supply shortages holding back purchasing activity and building material costs restraining new-home construction. As a result, home prices are continuing to rise at the fastest pace in more than a decade.