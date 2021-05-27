Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Fuels comeback win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevers went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and another run scored in Wednesday's 9-5 win over Atlanta. Devers' two-run homer in the fourth inning tied the game, then his sixth-inning double plated the the go-ahead run. The third baseman is on a five-game run during which he's homered three times and driven in nine runs. He leads MLB with 43 RBI and is fifth with 14 home runs.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Run#Home Game#Red Sox#The Game#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Has Been Hitting Machine For Red Sox At Camden Yards

Rafael Devers is right at home at Camden Yards. The Boston Red Sox third baseman has been a machine for the Red Sox on the road as they have taken on the Baltimore Orioles so far throughout his young career. Entering the squad’s Monday night matchup, Devers carries a .305...
MLBMidland Daily News

Boston-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins lines out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe. Austin Hays flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Trey Mancini walks. DJ Stewart walks. Trey Mancini to second. Ryan Mountcastle singles to center field. DJ Stewart to third. Trey Mancini scores. Freddy Galvis lines out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe.
MLBnewportvermontdailyexpress.com

Devers, Renfroe HR, Lead Pivetta, Red Sox Past Orioles 4-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe homered, Nick Pivetta won his third consecutive start and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Sunday. Boston has won five of six, and at 22-13 owns the best record in baseball. The Orioles fell to a majors-worst 4-13 at home, including 0-6 against the Red Sox.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, J.D. Martinez

Rafael Devers has been one of the big reasons the Red Sox are where they are currently in the standings, not only with his overall production but also timely hitting. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) Speaking of where the Red Sox currently sit in the standings, Devers is not surprised...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Sheds Light On Rafael Devers’ ‘Very Relaxed’ Approach

Given the length of a Major League Baseball season, it’s only natural for big leaguers to go through spurts of frustration. But for Rafael Devers, staying upbeat is a simple matter of perspective. Devers seemingly is always having a blast on the diamond, even when things aren’t going particularly well...
MLBSportsGrid

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 5/10/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measure a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLBfangraphs.com

Rafael Devers Still Has Another Gear

So far, the Red Sox have been one of this season’s biggest surprises. Since Opening Day, the Sox have already increased their playoff odds by 23.6 percentage points up to 61.5%, the second-largest percentage point increase in baseball (Athletics, +25.7). To reach the pinnacle of the AL East this quickly,...
MLBLowell Sun

Rafael Devers powers Red Sox to Mother’s Day victory over Orioles

In their 11-6 victory over the Orioles on Saturday night, every Red Sox batter in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit — except for one. The Red Sox third baseman did have an RBI, but if he felt left out of the offensive barrage, he more than made up for it hours later on Sunday.
MLBbigrapidsnews.com

LEADING OFF: Mets to give deGrom update, Devers swats O's

The streaking New York Mets anticipate an injury update on Jacob deGrom after the ace pitcher was scheduled for an MRI. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings Sunday with right side tightness in his return from an issue in a similar area. The bullpen closed out a 4-2 victory over Arizona to give the Mets their first five-game winning streak since August 2019.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Red Sox ride hot bats, rout Angels

Martin Perez threw six scoreless innings and got support from an offense that hit three home runs, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 9-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. Perez (1-2) got his first win of the season in his eighth start, allowing...
MLBbostonsportsjournal.com

McAdam: With the game on the line, Rafael Devers welcomes the challenge

The demeanor never changes. The Red Sox could be up four, down five, or tied, and Rafael Devers has the same familiar routine at the plate -- endlessly rolling his shoulders, taking deep cleansing breaths, shaking his head in wonderment and slapping himself in the helmet. Then there's the comical...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Rafael Devers not surprised Boston Red Sox own MLB’s best record; ‘We believe in each other as a team. It’s you guys that don’t believe in us’

BALTIMORE — Rafael Devers isn’t surprised the Boston Red Sox own MLB’s best record at 22-13. “No, not at all,” Devers said via mental skills coach Rey Fuentes who was translating “We believe in each other. We believe in each other as a team. It’s you guys that don’t believe in us. But in this clubhouse and this team, we believe in each other and we knew we were a good team.”
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Leaves yard twice for WooSox

Hernandez (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. Hernandez played two games for the WooSox over the weekend and could be activated off the injured list in time for Tuesday series-opener on the road against the Blue Jays, who trail the Red Sox by 1.5 games in the AL East.
MLBbostonsportsjournal.com

BSJ Game Report: Red Sox 4, Orioles 3 – Devers, Pivetta lead Sox to fourth straight

All you need to know, in quickie form, about the Red Sox' win over the Orioles, complete with BSJ analysis and insight:. Pivetta improves to 5-0: At the start of the season, Nick Pivetta was probably regarded as the team's No. 5 starter -- a back-end option, perhaps serving only as a placeholder until supplanted by someone else. But some five weeks into the season, Pivetta is 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA. He struggled some in the first inning, with consecutive two-out walks, a run-scoring single and a ton of foul balls, but made some adjustments thereafter, allowing just one more run over his final five innings of work. In the nine games that Pivetta has started since joining the big league club last September, the Sox are 8-1. "Mixing pitches, getting ahead of guys and a lot of weak contact today,'' said Pivetta of his recipe for success. The one mistake he made was a solo homer to Cedric Mullins in the fifth, but he was able to overcome that.
MLBESPN

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON --  Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBThe Eagle-Tribune

Devers, Renfroe homer as Sox top Orioles

BALTIMORE — Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe homered, Nick Pivetta won his third consecutive start and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Sunday. Boston has won five of six, improved to 12-4 on the road and at 22-13 owns the best record in baseball. The Red Sox are within two victories of their entire total from last year’s truncated season, when they went 24-36.