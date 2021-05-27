Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riley County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Riley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Washington County in north central Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 346 AM CDT, emergency management reported minor street flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in recent thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Blue Rapids, Frankfort and Waterville. Additional rainfall of up to an inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Riley County, KS
City
Washington, KS
City
Frankfort, KS
City
Riley, KS
City
Blue Rapids, KS
State
Washington State
City
Topeka, KS
City
Waterville, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms#Emergency Management#Flood Advisory#Rain#Southern#Severity#Include Blue Rapids#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Pottawatomie; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Milford, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Riley around 955 PM CDT. Keats around 1000 PM CDT. Tuttle Creek Lake around 1010 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1010 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over St. George, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Wamego around 1020 PM CDT. Belvue around 1030 PM CDT. St. Marys around 1035 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GEARY...SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 941 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Junction City to 3 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 940 PM CDT, emergency management reported wind gusts of 60 to 70 MPH 4 miles west of Junction City on K18. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Junction City and Grandview Plaza around 945 PM CDT. Ogden and White City around 955 PM CDT. Manhattan and Dwight around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 290 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA...EASTERN WASHINGTON NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oketo to 8 miles north of Green. Movement was east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Axtell, Greenleaf, Beattie, Barnes, Summerfield, Vermillion, Wheaton, Oketo, Baileyville, Lillis and Bremen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.