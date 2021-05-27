Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for Osborne, Smith by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Osborne; Smith FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN JEWELL, NORTHERN MITCHELL, NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE AND SOUTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTIES At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beloit, Downs, Mankato, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Portis, Formoso, Ionia, Randall, Scottsville and Montrose. Additional rainfall amounts less than one half inch are expected over the area.

JC Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Natoma, or 20 miles northeast of Emmeram, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN OSBORNE COUNTY At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Alton, or 28 miles northeast of Emmeram, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Osborne and Alton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 724 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedar, or 23 miles east of Phillipsburg, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Smith Center, Lebanon, Burr Oak, Esbon, Harlan and Bellaire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Kansas.