Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 06:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 632 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Eudora to 4 miles northeast of Princeton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Baldwin City, Wellsville, Centropolis, Pomona, Rantoul, Pleasant Grove and Vinland. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov