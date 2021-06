The man who was shot by police in Northwest Jacksonville Friday has died from his injuries, according to jail records from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Monday. According to JSO records, 37-year-old Arnold Frazier Hager's status at the jail is listed as "released," with the reason for release listed as "deceased," as of 3:58 a.m. Monday. Hager was arrested Friday following an exchange of gunfire with JSO, according to investigators.