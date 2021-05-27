Noblesville makes comeback to take Sectional 8 softball championship
CARMEL – With one swing of the bat, the Noblesville softball team went from being in a big hole to back on solid ground. A fifth-inning grand slam by Cameron Grayson tied the game up, and gave the Millers the momentum for the remainder of their Class 4A Sectional 8 championship game with Carmel at the Greyhounds’ Cherry Tree Softball Complex. Noblesville went on to win 11-7 to claim its seventh sectional championship in program history.readthereporter.com