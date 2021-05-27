Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel, IN

Noblesville makes comeback to take Sectional 8 softball championship

By Richie Hall
readthereporter.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARMEL – With one swing of the bat, the Noblesville softball team went from being in a big hole to back on solid ground. A fifth-inning grand slam by Cameron Grayson tied the game up, and gave the Millers the momentum for the remainder of their Class 4A Sectional 8 championship game with Carmel at the Greyhounds’ Cherry Tree Softball Complex. Noblesville went on to win 11-7 to claim its seventh sectional championship in program history.

readthereporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Sports
City
Carmel, IN
City
Logansport, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
Noblesville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Go Game#Home Field#Center Field#Sectional 8#Hounds#Noblesville 11#Sophie Esposito#Hope Mcdonald#Rylie Newcomer#Paxton Law#Scout Duplaga#Nhs#Ella Greenawald#Innings Carmel#Kinsey Pfeiffer#The Game#Left Field#Sac#Everybody Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Noblesville, INnoblesvillemillers.com

Miller Tennis beats Bishop Chatard

The Noblesville Millers continued their end of season road trip on Thursday evening with a trip to Bishop Chatard in Indianapolis. The Millers swept the Bishop Chatard Trojans 5 – 0. The Millers controlled the match from the start and their all-around team performance was highlighted by Allie Stamm’s 6-0,...
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Softball: Millers, ‘Hawks sweep doubleheaders

The Noblesville softball team swept a home doubleheader with Pendleton Heights on Saturday, winning each game in entirely different ways. The first game was truly back-and-forth. Not until the fifth inning, when the Millers scored four runs, did they take the lead for good. Noblesville then held off a seventh-inning comeback to get a 16-14 victory. In the second game, the Millers let loose in the later innings, and that sent Noblesville to a 15-4 win in six innings.
Noblesville, INnoblesvillemillers.com

Miller Tennis falls to Guerin Catholic

The Noblesville Millers made a road trip all the way to Guerin Catholic High School in Noblesville on Wednesday and were defeated by the Golden Eagles 3 – 2. The Millers were highlighted by both doubles teams’ victories. Katelyn Decker and Kaylee David brought home the #1 Doubles victory with a 6-2, 6-3 handle on their opponent. Sierra Leach and Lina Hamashuk claimed the win in #2 Doubles with a 7-5, 6-1 performance.
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Baseball: Millers sail past Northwestern

The Noblesville baseball team sailed past Northwestern 14-0 in a five-inning away game on Saturday. The Millers ran away with the game in the fourth inning by scoring 10 runs, including an inside-the-park home run by Dean White. Kolbi Kazmierski and White each had three hits and scored three runs, with White also batting in three runs. White and Drew Niswonger both hit a triple.
Indiana StateKFVS12

SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field. Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one. Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist...
Noblesville, INchatsports.com

NCAA Noblesville Regional Begins Monday

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Duke men's golf team makes the program's 26th appearance in the NCAA postseason when the Noblesville Regional begins Monday at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Ind. The Blue Devils enter the regional as the No. 8-seed and are looking for a top-five finish in the 54-hole...
Carmel, INreadthereporter.com

Softball: Sixth-inning comeback propels Carmel to win

The Carmel softball team made a big comeback in the sixth inning Friday against Terre Haute North, and that propelled the Greyhounds to a 10-8 win at Cherry Tree Softball Complex. The Patriots led 3-0 midway through the third inning. The Greyhounds began the bottom of the inning with a...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Red Wolves set to tee off Monday at NCAA regional

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Following a practice round Sunday at The Sagamore Club, the Arkansas State men’s golf team will tee off in the NCAA Noblesville Regional Monday beginning at 8:25 a.m. (CT) on the 10th tee. Making its sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Championships, A-State is one of 13...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Snapshot: Tennis team wins MIC tournament

The Carmel High School girls tennis team won the MIC tournament May 8 at Ben Davis. The team’s first-place position winners were at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles. Team members are, back from left, assistant coach Jennifer Drudge, Thea Bertolini, Alexa Lewis, Leila Antony, Katelyn Conley, Emma Brune, Anjali Natarajan, head coach Bryan Hanan and, front from left, Nora Perkins and Hallie Reeves. (Submitted photo)
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Millers softball beats Tipton

The Noblesville softball team cruised to a 19-5, five-inning win Thursday at Tipton. The Millers led 7-5 after four innings, then ran away with the game by scoring 12 runs in the top of the fifth. Taylor Thompson had an outstanding day at the plate with three home runs. Thompson hit a two-run homer in the first inning, then got two more home runs in the fifth. In all, Thompson drove in five runs on a 4-for-4 night and scored four runs. Scout Duplaga also hit a fifth-inning homer.
Carmel, INreadthereporter.com

Tennis: Carmel wins 1-2 showdown with St. Joseph’s

CARMEL – Anyone who has followed high school tennis in Indiana for a while knows that the Carmel girls tennis team won’t back down from a challenge. This past week was one of the more challenging ones for the No. 2-ranked Greyhounds. Carmel had four dual meets against four teams that were all ranked in the top 10.
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Girls lacrosse sectionals: Millers, Royals, ‘Hounds advance to finals

The Noblesville and Hamilton Southeastern girls lacrosse teams advanced to the Sectional 6 championship game after winning semi-final games on Thursday at the Millers’ Beaver Materials Field. Noblesville beat Fishers 19-0 in the first game. Twelve different Millers players scored goals, with Emma Potter getting three goals, three assists, five...
Columbia, MOmutigers.com

Mizzou’s Ross Steelman Ready to Tee Off in NCAA Noblesville Regional

NOBLESVILLE, IN. – Redshirt sophomore Ross Steelman (Columbia, Mo.) is set to represent Mizzou Men's Golf and compete in the NCAA Noblesville Regional. He is slated as the No. 1 seed and will face off against a field of nine other individuals with the top one advancing to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. from May 28-June 2.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Florida StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana adds South Florida big man

Just four days after Indiana announced that Jerome Hunter was leaving the program, the Hoosiers have found a replacement for the 13th and final scholarship on the roster. Former South Florida center Michael Durr announced this morning that he will transfer to Indiana. He'll be immediately eligible in 2021-22 and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.