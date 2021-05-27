Noblesville makes comeback to take Sectional 8 softball championship

The Noblesville softball team swept a home doubleheader with Pendleton Heights on Saturday, winning each game in entirely different ways. The first game was truly back-and-forth. Not until the fifth inning, when the Millers scored four runs, did they take the lead for good. Noblesville then held off a seventh-inning comeback to get a 16-14 victory. In the second game, the Millers let loose in the later innings, and that sent Noblesville to a 15-4 win in six innings.