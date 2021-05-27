Cancel
Savannah, GA

New Savannah Facility Expands Production of Award-Winning Pursell Controlled-Release Technology

 24 days ago

Pursell innovations enable fully customizable nutrient blends that meet crops’ precise needs at the right time. Pursell has reached terms to build a state-of-the-art production facility in Savannah, Georgia, that will greatly expand the reach of its next-generation coating technologies across the Southeast and beyond. Strategically located near two rail lines and the country’s No. 1 port for agricultural exports, the Savannah plant will produce controlled-release fertilizers (CRF) for the turf, ornamental, specialty and broadacre markets.

