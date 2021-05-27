Cancel
GOP set to block 1/6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering chances for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose.

