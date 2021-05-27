Aaron Taylor-Johnson cast in Marvel’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast in Marvel and Sony Pictures ‘Kraven The Hunter’ in the leading role. With ties to Spider-Man, Kraven was introduced in 1964 as a Spider-Man villain. He was born Sergei Kravinoff, he considers himself to be the world’s greatest hunter, a moniker he earns at first through his prowess at tracking and killing big game, often with his bare hands. His drive to maintain his grip on his title leads him to ingest a serum that gives him super-strength and stamina and slows down his ageing considerably. He’s known for wearing a jacket made from a lion’s head and mane.www.heyuguys.com