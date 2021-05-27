Chris Womack Named Chairman and CEO of Georgia Power

Don Brooks began his career at Crafco in 1980 as the Company’s controller. The Company, at that time had 12 employees and operated from a construction trailer and small warehouse in Phoenix, Arizona. That small company has now grown into 18 supply centers; eight manufacturing facilities in seven states, the Czech Republic and China; and independent distribution and sales offices in the U.S. and around the globe. Under Don’s leadership Crafco has grown to become the leading manufacturer and supplier of pavement preservation products, roofing specialty products and sport surfaces in North America and other parts of the world.