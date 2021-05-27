USF projects: How much funding has been raised and what to expect
USF revealed key projects that officials will be focusing on in the coming years during its Board of Trustees committee meeting.www.bizjournals.com
USF revealed key projects that officials will be focusing on in the coming years during its Board of Trustees committee meeting.www.bizjournals.com
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay