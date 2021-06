Virginia Tech has announced a $7 million gift from the Cranwell family in support of the Cranwell International Center. The largest gift in support of Student Affairs at Virginia Tech will enable the center, which serves more than four thousand undergraduate and graduate students from over a hundred countries, to expand the depth and breadth of its institutional impact through a number of initiatives, including the Global Fellow in Residence Program, pre-departure programs in China, the International Street Fair, the Global Competence Aptitude Assessment, and a range of intercultural training and assessment programs. In addition, a portion of the funding will be used to enhance the center's Mozaiko Living-Learning Community, which connects international and domestic students to learn about each other's culture, immerse themselves in language practice, and prepare for intercultural leadership.